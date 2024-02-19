Life Plasma Receives FDA Approval for its Reading, PA Plasma Collection Center

Life Plasma, a leading plasma company specializing in the collection of human plasma, used to make plasma-derived medicines, has announced today that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its plasma collection facility located in Reading, PA.

READING, Pa., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Plasma's plasma collection facility commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in 2022. With the FDA approval, this facility is now licensed to supply human source plasma to its customers for further manufacturing the much-needed plasma-derived medicines for patients.

"We are delighted with the FDA approval which underpins our ongoing commitment and dedication to donor safety and the purity and potency of the plasma that we collect." said Kalmen Feinberg, M.D., Medical Director of Life Plasma.

"I commend our highly trained and dedicated staff for making this achievement possible. Donors recognize Life Plasma as deeply committed to putting patient safety and comfort at the center of everything we do. We now look forward to the next stage of our growth - expanding our plasma collection network to meet the ever-growing demand for plasma-derived medicines from patients in need worldwide," said Nagesh Ramesh, Ph.D., Founder and President, Life Plasma

To learn more about the Life Plasma center's donation process, please visit: www.lifeplasma.com, or visit in person at 5438 Perkiomen Ave, Reading PA 19606.

Nagesh Ramesh, Ph.D. (President), Life Plasma Inc., 1 4847728687, [email protected]

