Life Plasma Receives IQPP Certification for Adherence to Global Industry Standards for Source Plasma Collection

Life Plasma a leading plasma company specializing in the collection of human plasma used to make plasma-derived medicines, has announced today that it has received The International Quality Plasma Protein (IQPP) certification from The Plasma Protein Therapeutic Association ("PPTA").

READING, Pa., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This certification signifies the company's adherence to global industry standards for Source Plasma collection, as evaluated by an independent, third-party auditor. The IQPP certification ensures that Life Plasma's collection facility meets the highest quality standards for safety and quality from the donor to the patient, reflecting their commitment to donor safety, plasma purity, and potency.

"We are delighted with the IQPP certification which underpins our ongoing commitment and dedication to donor safety and the purity and potency of the plasma that we collect." said Kalmen Feinberg, M.D., Medical Director of Life Plasma.

"I commend our highly trained and dedicated staff for making this achievement possible. The IQPP certification is yet another validation of our commitment to placing Quality and compliance at the center of everything we do". said Nagesh Ramesh, Ph.D., Founder and President, Life Plasma

To learn more about the Life Plasma center's donation process, please visit: www.lifeplasma.com, or visit in person at 5438 Perkiomen Ave, Reading PA 19606.

About Life Plasma

Life Plasma is an FDA-licensed company specializing in the collection of human plasma used to make plasma-derived medicines for immune disorders, hemophilia, and critical care patients. Managed by a team of experts who have experience in the specialized field of plasma collection. Life Plasma centers follow FDA regulations and guidance and follow cGMP (current good manufacturing practices) in all their facilities. For more information about Life Plasma, please visit www.lifeplasma.com.

Media Contact

Nagesh Ramesh, Ph.D. (President), Life Plasma Inc., 1 4847728687, [email protected], https://lifeplasma.com

SOURCE Life Plasma Inc.