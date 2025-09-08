Life Safety Inspection Vault (LIV) Appoints Ben Kaplan as Chief Executive Officer

SaaS and Payments Leader to Direct Next Phase of Growth

POCATELLO, Idaho, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Safety Inspection Vault (LIV), an industry-leading provider of inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) compliance software for Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs), including fire prevention bureaus, municipalities, and regulatory agencies, has named SaaS and payments veteran Ben Kaplan as Chief Executive Officer. Kaplan will also join the LIV Board of Directors. Cole Harding, LIV's co-founder and President, will become LIV's Chief Customer Officer and will remain on the LIV Board of Directors. Kaplan's appointment comes on the heels of the company's August announcement of a significant growth equity investment from Mainsail Partners.

"I'm thrilled to join LIV at such an exciting time for the company," Kaplan said. "LIV's growth not only reflects its differentiated and innovative solutions, but also its commitment to customer success and satisfaction. Cole Harding and Chase Norton co-founded LIV with the vision of modernizing fire and safety compliance and it's an honor to work closely with them on this next stage of growth."

Kaplan has more than two decades of experience building high-growth SaaS and payments companies, driving both innovation and operational excellence. Most recently, Kaplan was President and CEO of Backlight, a global media technology company backed by PSG Equity. As CEO of Backlight, Kaplan led the acquisition and integration of six media and video technology companies and launched the combined company. Kaplan also served as a Senior Advisor at PSG Equity and as Executive Chairman on the boards of several portfolio companies.

Earlier in his career, Kaplan was the President and CEO of CashStar, a provider of mobile prepaid and digital gift card solutions. Over the course of his leadership, he drove significant revenue growth and increased profitability, culminating in its sale to Blackhawk Network in 2017. Previously, Kaplan was Chief Operating Officer at Cartera Commerce, a provider of card-linked marketing and affiliate advertising solutions, which was acquired by Rakuten.

"I knew LIV needed a strong and experienced CEO to lead us in the next phase of growth," said Harding. "Ben shares our values, believes in our mission, and brings the vision, experience and energy to elevate LIV. I'm incredibly excited to partner with him."

Backed by Mainsail and purpose-built for the unique needs of the industry, LIV provides a comprehensive fire and life safety compliance platform to fire prevention bureaus, water municipalities, state building departments, and other regulatory agencies.

"We're very excited to have Ben join LIV as CEO. His leadership, experience in vertical SaaS, and proven track record make him a great fit," said KC Wulff, Principal at Mainsail Partners. "Ben strongly believes that driving customer success is the key to driving growth and this completely aligns with LIV's strategy and culture. With Ben leading a strong team, LIV is extremely well positioned for growth and expansion."

About LIV:

Life Safety Inspection Vault (LIV) is a leading innovator in fire safety and compliance software solutions. Our flagship Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance (ITM) platform empowers fire departments, businesses, and third-party inspectors across the United States to streamline fire safety compliance. By offering real-time tracking, automation, and collaborative tools, LIV simplifies risk assessments, inspection reporting, and regulatory compliance management. Our mission is to enhance safety, reduce fire-related risks, and provide a seamless, technology-driven approach to protecting lives and properties. With a commitment to excellence, LIV is focused on transforming how AHJs manage fire safety standards nationwide. To learn more about LIV visit https://livsafe.com/.

About Mainsail Partners:

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that invests in bootstrapped B2B software companies to help them grow into market leaders. Our team is purpose-built to include experienced investors and software operators who help founders build great teams, develop industry-leading products, design data-driven and scalable infrastructure, harness the power of AI to drive productivity and innovation, and grow market share. Mainsail's hands-on support and best practices are delivered through a collaborative approach that respects founder-led cultures and helps build on each company's commitment to its people and customers. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Mainsail Partners has raised nearly $4 billion in committed capital and partnered with 100+ companies over the last 22+ years. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com.

