Life Safety Inspection Vault (LIV) Raises $28.7M from Mainsail Partners

Investment to support continued growth, product innovation, and customer support for LIV's fire safety compliance platform

POCATELLO, Idaho, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Safety Inspection Vault (LIV), an industry-leading provider of inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) compliance software for Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs), including fire prevention bureaus, municipalities, and regulatory agencies, has secured $28.7 million in growth capital from Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm investing in bootstrapped vertical SaaS companies.

The investment will help LIV accelerate product innovation, enhance the customer experience, and expand its team–advancing the Company's mission to modernize fire and life safety compliance through intelligent, data-driven solutions that streamline the collection, management, and tracking of ITM reports across commercial properties within AHJ's respective jurisdictions.

Founded in 2019 and purpose-built for the unique needs of the industry, LIV provides a comprehensive fire and life safety compliance platform to fire prevention bureaus, water municipalities, state building departments, and other regulatory agencies. LIV is designed to support every stakeholder in the fire prevention ecosystem–from inspectors and fire marshals to business owners–with intuitive, flexible tools and data-driven intelligence that streamline the entire code compliance workflow. Its robust feature set includes third-party inspection reporting, deficiency tracking and resolution, emergency planning, advanced data analytics, and more, facilitating a seamless path from inspection to full compliance for AHJs.

"At Mainsail, 20+ years of experience investing in B2B software has taught us that there's something special about vertical software solutions created by founders with firsthand end-market experience," said KC Wulff, Principal at Mainsail Partners. "Cole's deep background in fire protection, paired with co-founder Chase Norton's experience in technology and operations, have propelled LIV's growth from inception, without losing a single customer. We're excited to support LIV as they continue to scale and expand their impact across the U.S."

"We're incredibly proud of the LIV team and the technology platform we built to simplify and streamline compliance management for the fire and life safety industry," said Cole Harding, co-founder and President of LIV. "As we looked to scale and protect more communities, we knew it was the right time to bring in a strategic partner. Mainsail brings deep knowledge of our industry, and after building a relationship with their team over several years, we were confident they'd be the right partner for LIV's next phase of growth."

About LIV:

Life Safety Inspection Vault (LIV) is a leading innovator in fire safety and compliance software solutions. Our flagship Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance (ITM) platform empowers fire departments, businesses, and third-party inspectors across the United States to streamline fire safety compliance. By offering real-time tracking, automation, and collaborative tools, LIV simplifies risk assessments, inspection reporting, and regulatory compliance management. Our mission is to enhance safety, reduce fire-related risks, and provide a seamless, technology-driven approach to protecting lives and properties. With a commitment to excellence, LIV is focused on transforming how AHJs manage fire safety standards nationwide. To learn more about LIV visit https://livsafe.com/.

About Mainsail Partners:

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that invests in bootstrapped B2B software companies to help them grow into market leaders. Our team is purpose-built to include experienced investors and software operators who help founders build great teams, develop industry-leading products, design data-driven and scalable infrastructure, harness the power of AI to drive productivity and innovation, and grow market share. Mainsail's hands-on support and best practices are delivered through a collaborative approach that respects founder-led cultures and helps build on each company's commitment to its people and customers. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Mainsail Partners has raised nearly $4 billion in committed capital and partnered with 100+ companies over the last 22+ years. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com.

Media Contact: Kristy DelMuto, Mainsail Partners, 1 (415) 940-2085

