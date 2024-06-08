Life-Saving Company Life Imaging Fla Opens New Coral Gables Location

"We are grateful to Mayor Vince Lago for welcoming us to Coral Gables. With heart disease and cancer being the leading two causes of death in the US, it is an honor to expand our valuable services and provide preventative healthcare in Coral Gables," said Tom Graham, founder at Life Imaging, Fla. Post this

"We are grateful to Mayor Vince Lago for welcoming us to Coral Gables" said Tom Graham, founder at Life Imaging Fla. "With heart disease and cancer being the leading two causes of death in the US, it is an honor to expand our valuable services and provide preventative healthcare in Coral Gables. In just a few short years we are so proud that our locations in Deerfield Beach and Orlando have performed over 40,000 life-saving heart scans and cancer screenings."

Coral Gables is the newest location in a series of expanding locations of Life Imaging Fla.

Grand Opening Highlights:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Mayor Lago: Marking the official opening of our new location.

Host El Gato: WMIA/Magic 93.9

Manny Munoz: WIOD

Joy McAdams: Renowned wellness influencer, 17x Ironman

Dr. Adam Dombrowski and Dr. Krista Imre: Bestselling Authors of "Your Time to Thrive"

Interviews, Photography, Drone

Live Entertainment

Food & Drinks

Raffle Giveaways for Life Saving Heart Scans and Cancer Screenings

All attendees received a complimentary heart scan, valued at $699.

"Our new facility in Coral Gables represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide early detection services for heart disease and cancer. We are excited to bring our advanced imaging technology to this vibrant community," said Tom Graham, Founder of Life Imaging Fla. "We grateful to everyone who joined us at the grand opening to learn more about our services and the importance of early detection."

Our grand opening event celebrated the launch of our new facility while also promoting health awareness in the community. We are committed to providing cutting-edge imaging technology and exceptional care to help detect serious health conditions at their earliest stages and give peace of mind to those who are healthy.

For more details about Life Imaging Fla, please call 888-412-0195 or visit our website at lifeimagingfla.com.

About Life Imaging Fla:

Life Imaging Fla is a leading medical imaging provider specializing in the early detection of heart disease and cancer. With a commitment to leveraging advanced imaging technology, we strive to provide our patients with the highest quality of care and the earliest possible diagnosis. Our locations in Deerfield Beach, Orlando, and Coral Gables are equipped to offer comprehensive imaging services, with a new facility coming soon to Jupiter, FL. For more information on Life Imaging Flacall: 888-412-0195or visit lifeimagingfla.com. Follow us on social media.

