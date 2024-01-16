Life Science Alliance Renews Partnership with HighWire Press for 3 Years

HighWire Press, a provider of technology solutions for the scholarly industry, is pleased to announce that Life Science Alliance (LSA) has continued its hosting partnership, renewing their contract for another 3 years.

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From its first published issue, LSA has partnered with HighWire Press to make life science research openly accessible on a fast, reliable, and discoverable platform. Following a competitive tender process, LSA's board of managers voted unanimously to stay with HighWire for the next 3 years.

As the platform division of MPS Limited, HighWire leverages its parent company's stability, expansive resources, and deep industry knowledge and experience across the entire publishing lifecycle to innovate and improve.

The highly customizable nature of HighWire Hosting's platform, and its ability to interoperate with other systems and standards, has allowed LSA to honor its commitment to open science. This includes features to share source data, indicate transparent processes, open peer review comments, and incorporate industry standards such as CRediT and ROR.

Rob O'Donnell, past chair and current secretary of the LSA board, commented: "Following an extensive RFP process, it has become evident that HighWire's technological capabilities and strategic vision make for a good value and compelling hosting choice. We're happy to continue our relationship and contribute to Highwire's ongoing development." Tony Alves, SVP of Product Management at HighWire Press was pleased with the extension. He said, "We are excited to continue our partnership with Life Science Alliance. We have grown together and come a long way. We hope to continue contributing to the life science community."

About HighWire Press

HighWire Press is a leading provider of digital publishing tools and platform solutions, across all aspects of the publishing lifecycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking, and analytics. Since our inception at Stanford University in the early days of the web, HighWire has remained an innovative leader, focused on the creation, production, and sharing of knowledge. We are now powered by MPS Limited, a global partner to the world's leading publishers of scholarly and eLearning content and corporates. This combination of deep domain expertise makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for global commercial, society, and academic publishers.

For more information, please visit highwirepress.com

About Life Science Alliance (LSA)

Life Science Alliance is a global, open-access, editorially independent, and peer-reviewed journal founded by an alliance of EMBO Press, Rockefeller University Press, and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press. Life Science Alliance is committed to rapid, fair, and transparent publication of valuable research from across all areas in the life sciences. The journal publishes research articles, methods, resources, and follow ups. Life Science Alliance is known for their quick publication, responsiveness towards the community, and trustworthy and fair review system.

For more information, please visit https://www.life-science-alliance.org/

Media Contact

Atul Dargan, MPS Limited, +1 407 472 1280, [email protected], https://www.mpslimited.com/

Twitter

SOURCE HighWire Press