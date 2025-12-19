Life Science Cares New York Appoints William Holodnak to Board of Managers and Releases 2025 Impact Report

"Bill Holodnak is a trusted leader in the life sciences ecosystem, with a rare ability to connect talent, capital, and purpose," said Elizabeth Fassberg, Executive Director of Life Science Cares New York. Post this

"Bill Holodnak is a trusted leader in the life sciences ecosystem, with a rare ability to connect talent, capital, and purpose," said Elizabeth Fassberg, Executive Director of Life Science Cares New York. "As our 2025 Impact Report reflects a period of rapid momentum for LSCNY, Bill's perspective and leadership will be invaluable as we deepen partnerships and scale our work to support New Yorkers most in need."

"I'm delighted to join the Board of Managers of Life Science Cares New York and to support an organization with a deeply rooted and compelling social mission," said Holodnak. "Life Science Cares plays a vital role in mobilizing the life sciences community to create meaningful impact—locally in New York and more broadly. I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success."

2025 Impact Report Highlights

LSCNY's 2025 Year-End Impact Report underscores how the city's life sciences industry is investing in community well-being, opportunity, and equity.

Key highlights include:

$400,000 raised in philanthropic support for 15 community-based nonprofit partners addressing basic needs, education access, and economic mobility.





Expansion of Project Onramp, connecting a record number of Pell Grant–eligible students with paid summer internships at leading New York biotech and life sciences companies.





Increased volunteer engagement, with hundreds of industry professionals contributing time and expertise through signature events and hands-on service initiatives.





Growing corporate participation, reflecting strong engagement from startups, scale-ups, and established industry leaders across the region.

"In November 2022, Life Science Cares New York was launched with the goal of building something both impactful and enduring," Fassberg added. "In just three years, we've established a strong foundation—supporting grassroots nonprofits, creating pathways into life science careers, and engaging companies in meaningful, hands-on philanthropy. We are proud of what we've achieved and energized by the opportunity to expand our impact in the years ahead."

The full 2025 Year-End Impact Report is available at lifesciencecares.org.

About Life Science Cares New York

Life Science Cares New York is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that activates the financial and human capital of the life sciences industry to disrupt the cycle of poverty and inequality. Through deep partnerships with community-based organizations, LSCNY provides access to basic needs, education, and opportunity for New Yorkers facing economic hardship. Life Science Cares operates in five major industry hubs: Boston, Philadelphia, New York, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at lifesciencecares.org.

About Occam Global

Occam Global is a leading executive search and advisory partner for entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations pursuing exceptional goals across the life sciences, deep tech, and venture capital sectors worldwide. Founded in 2012, Occam partners with founders, CEOs, and investors from early-stage ventures to public companies to recruit senior leaders, advise on organizational strategy, and support long-term growth through the power of talent. Learn more at www.occam-global.com and follow Occam on LinkedIn.

