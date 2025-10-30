Life Science Consultancy Harba Solutions appoints Britt Voss as Practice Director, Executive Search

"With Britt leading our executive search offering, clients will benefit from deeper insight, stronger relationships, and a single partner for both scale and precision." Post this

At Harba, Voss will lead the development of a dedicated Executive Search practice that complements the firm's established contract, insourcing, and embedded recruitment solutions. He will focus on delivering a consultative, high-touch search experience for organizations where the right hire can define a company's progress, across early-stage and growth-phase businesses as well as established entities.

"What excites me most is the challenge of finding people with skills that very few others in the world possess," said Britt Voss, Practice Director, Executive Search. "Many of the searches I take on involve technologies or disciplines so specific that only a handful of professionals can truly meet the criteria. Harba's scientific focus, market knowledge, and collaborative culture will go hand in hand with my established network, giving us the ability to identify and engage those individuals quickly and effectively."

Voss has spent his career identifying and engaging talent in rare scientific and engineering disciplines, often for companies developing first-of-their-kind technologies. His network, built over ten years in the sector, provides rapid access to professionals who are both technically exceptional and culturally aligned with the fast-moving environments that define the life sciences industry.

Wade Franchville, Chief Executive Officer at Harba Solutions, said: "Britt brings a level of specialization that few can match. His work in pinpointing highly technical, high-impact talent fits perfectly with Harba's mission to raise the standard in life science hiring. With Britt leading our executive search offering, clients will benefit from deeper insight, stronger relationships, and a single partner for both scale and precision."

While Harba plans to scale the executive search practice nationally, Voss's initial focus will be on supporting the company's existing client network across the Midwest, North Carolina, California, and Massachusetts, ensuring seamless alignment between Harba's retained, project, and contract solutions.

