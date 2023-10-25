Life Science Regulatory Information Management Innovations in 2024, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Technology platforms that embrace artificial intelligence (AI), such as the large language model-based chatbot ChatGPT, may transform all aspects of people's lives for the better. Post this

Technology platforms that embrace artificial intelligence (AI), such as the large language model-based chatbot ChatGPT, may transform all aspects of people's lives for the better. The answer of course lies somewhere in between and the panelists will be discussing what's behind, what's ahead and what technology innovations organizations should pay attention to — and even plan to adopt — as they move into a new year.

For anyone in life sciences who deals in regulatory information management and routinely engages with health authorities around the world, this webinar is focused on breaking down the hype around these innovations and sharing practical applications that can positively impact organizations.

The panelists will discuss the trends attendees have heard about while attending industry conferences and events over the past year and highlight the innovations with real staying power that will still be discussed a year from now. The featured speakers will cover questions like: How can AI-driven automation and intelligent authoring use large language models (LLM) and forecast the likelihood of life sciences near-term implementation and the potential gains? On the flip side, what are the obstacles to turning vision into reality? (And many more.)

Join experts from ArisGlobal, Robin Schilling, Associate Director, Regulatory Product Management; and Renato Rjavec, Senior Director of Product Management, for the live webinar on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Life Science Regulatory Information Management Innovations in 2024.

