Life Sciences Decoded Launches Video Content Platform to Help Biotech and Healthcare Leaders Win Buyers' Trust and Accelerate Growth

Unlike traditional long-form interviews and webinars that put significant burden on client teams, Life Sciences Decoded does the research, shapes the questions, and makes the process easy. Each focused interview goes straight to the essentials, helping clients answer their buyer's most important questions in under 20 minutes.

The platform is the brainchild of industry veterans Susan Najjar, MS, MBA and Meghan O'Sullivan, who bring decades of experience knowing which questions to ask to highlight client strengths, uncover unique insights, and position companies for greater visibility.

Susan Najjar is a senior strategy, marketing, and business development executive with 25 years of experience in the industry. She has held leadership positions at organizations including Thermo Fisher Scientific, LabCorp (formerly Covance, now Fortrea), Verista, and Sciformix Corporation. Susan holds an MS in biochemical engineering from Tufts University, and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

For 25 years Meghan O'Sullivan has helped early-stage companies translate complex science into clear, compelling stories that create awareness and generate leads. She is an expert in communications strategies, business development, product launches, brand repositioning, and message development focused on scientific, clinical, and investor audiences.

"Clients come to Life Sciences Decoded because we understand how to overcome the growth challenges life sciences companies face," said co-founder Susan Najjar, MS, MBA. "We help organizations improve awareness, deliver impactful stories, and build sustained trust in a crowded market—ultimately supporting a stronger revenue pipeline."

In addition to partnering directly with companies who want to tell their stories via multi-media platforms, Life Science's Decoded also works with PR agencies, publications/magazines, tradeshow organizers, financial/investment firms, and other agencies.

About Life Sciences Decoded

Life Sciences Decoded helps life sciences and healthcare organizations showcase their expertise and grow revenue with content that increases exposure, thought leadership, and credibility. Learn how Life Sciences Decoded can help your organization claim its place in the conversation by transforming your expertise into stories that attract and reach real buyers by visiting www.lifesciencesdecoded.com. Agencies interested in collaborating with us to grow their revenue, co-create compelling content, and unlock new opportunities for their clients can visit www.lifesciencesdecoded.com/partners. Partners benefit from an expanded offering, shared expertise, amplified marketing impact, and stronger connections across the life sciences ecosystem.

