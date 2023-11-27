Life Sciences IP Attorney Joins Patent Team at Panitch Schwarze

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the firm," said Panitch Schwarze partner Martin Belisario. "He is extremely well-versed in a variety of scientific disciplines, as well as every step of the patent prosecution process. We know our clients will benefit from this addition." Post this

Co-Chair of Panitch Schwarze's Post-Grant Group, partner Erin Dunston, said "Chris is a fantastic addition to our growing Life Sciences and Post-Grant teams. I've worked with Chris for over fifteen years at other firms and I'm so happy to be working with him again."

"Chris proves his value in every challenge we put before him, whether deep dives into PTAB arguments or in support of high-stakes patent litigation," said Panitch Schwarze partner and Litigation Group Co-Chair, Philip Hirschhorn.

North brings clients a breadth of knowledge and experience that crosses multidisciplinary boundaries between biology, physics, chemistry, and conventional scientific disciplines. He counsels clients primarily in the firm's Life Sciences, Biology & Medicine practice, including biotech, pharmaceutical, medical devices and equipment, horticulture, agriculture, and cannabis.

"I am happy to join Panitch Schwarze's team of IP attorneys and support the cutting-edge research of our clients," said North. "With my research background, I understand the integral role patents play in furthering innovation and protecting the work of scientists. I look forward to guiding our clients through the patent process with my deep knowledge of patent law."

North has experience in patent drafting and prosecution and in all phases of preparing and prosecuting international patent applications. He has served as counsel in numerous interference and inter-partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in the United States Patent and Trademark Office. From revolutionary farm products to RNAi technology to medical devices, North has applied his science background to successfully secure patents for a variety of important and Nobel Prize-winning scientific endeavors.

He began his scientific career as a researcher at multiple research institutions including the University of Virginia and Harvard Medical School. His early science experience led him to pursue his interest in patents. While working as a patent agent, he earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

North is admitted as an attorney in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. In addition to his J.D., he earned a Ph.D. in molecular biophysics from Florida State University and a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Missouri.

