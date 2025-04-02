Life Sent Her Difficulties And She Made Some Of Her Own, But God Was Always There

Xulon Press presents one woman's testimony of forgiveness through grace, not works.
WENTWORTH, Mo., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Paula Hudak shares how God met her through her struggles with divorce, legalism and multiple sclerosis in Full Circle - Grace Reclaimed: My Journey Back To True Freedom In Christ($18.99, paperback, 9798868514340; $8.99, e-book, 9798868514357).
Hudak began life in an unhappy situation, and often ran away from her family only to end up in a group home. At age 25, she was in the middle of a divorce when she experienced a spiritual awakening. Through that experience, Hudak sought holiness, only to find legalism and people who tried to avoid sin through their own will. She continued to search, and eventually discovered God's grace through faith, a grace that upheld her when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 32.
"As a devoted Christian learner with a deep focus on early church writings predating 200 A.D., I am inspired by my journey with multiple sclerosis to seek knowledge and serve others," said Hudak.
Paula Hudak is a passionate author whose life journey embodies resilience, faith, and redemption. Born and raised in south Florida, she overcame a challenging start marked by adversity and spiritual searching. At 25, Paula experienced a profound spiritual awakening that shaped her path and deepened her connection with God. Her quest for truth led her through various religious experiences, ultimately teaching her the transformative power of Christ.
