Life Surge Embarks on an Ambitious, Expansive World Tour in the Year 2024

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Surge, one of the nation's largest Christian touring brands, is excited to announce the kickoff of its expansive 2024 schedule. Their first event of the year was scheduled for January 13th in Corona, California, but when the show quickly sold out, Life Surge added a new show on Friday, January 12th, by popular demand.

In recent years, Life Surge has witnessed phenomenal growth, tripling its events and ticket sales from 2022 to 2023. This upward trajectory is set to continue with more than 22 events planned for 2024, following 17 successful events in the previous year.

"Our Saturday Riverside event was so popular it sold out rapidly, leading us to add an extra show on Friday," said Rob Collins, Chief Marketing Officer of Life Surge. The lineup for the events includes celebrated personalities like Priscilla Shirer, Tim Tebow, Nick Vujicic, Ed Mylett, The Benham Brothers, Anne Beiler, and many other influential Christian leaders and entrepreneurs.

Life Surge events are not just gatherings but are designed to be transformative experiences. They occur nationally every 2-3 weeks, featuring a mix of renowned speakers and musicians. These events inspire attendees, helping them integrate faith into their careers, businesses, and personal lives.

Rooted in the scriptural teachings of Hosea 6:3 and John 10:10, Life Surge's purpose is to know God and make Him known in the marketplace. The vision is to lead a global movement that surges lives God's way, as emphasized by Isaiah 48:17.

"Our mandate is to provide an opportunity for attendees to experience personal increase, in line with John 10:10," adds Collins. "We believe in the power of sudden and impactful positive life changes."

More than 80% of Life Surge's events sell out, indicating the high demand for these spiritually enriching gatherings. With an average of 5,000 tickets sold per event and the largest event in 2023 selling 13,000 tickets, the brand's popularity is undeniable. Remarkably, over 96% of attendees report that Life Surge events have inspired and equipped them to surge their lives God's way.

Life Surge's lineup has included popular speakers such as Jamie Kern Lima, Marcus Lemonis, Chris Tomlin, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Maverick City Music, Duck Dynasty's Korie and Willie Robertson, multi-platinum recording artist Taya, and "The Chosen" star Jonathan Roumie.

The mission of Life Surge points to a singular purpose—to know God and make Him known. The faith-based organization strives to lead a global movement that encourages believers to grow their resources and leverage them for kingdom impact. Life Surge offers live events as well as ongoing education aimed at transforming and equipping individuals through worship, wisdom, work, and wealth.

