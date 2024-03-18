Life Surge Expands Empowering Event with an Additional Day at Fellowship Church - Grapevine Campus in Dallas

Life Surge adds a new Friday event due to popular demand featuring Priscilla Shirer, Willie Robertson, Nick Vujicic, and more.

DALLAS, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Surge, renowned for its impactful Christian events, is thrilled to announce an expansion of its much-anticipated event at Fellowship Church's Grapevine Campus in Dallas. Life Surge is adding a Friday event on March 22nd, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.!

Life Surge's Saturday event is sold out. Attendees of the Friday and Saturday events will be treated to a lineup of distinguished speakers and performers, including the 11-time Dove Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated Bethel Music.

Other notable speakers include Priscilla Shirer, renowned for her powerful teachings and best-selling books; Nick Vujicic, known worldwide for his inspirational messages on overcoming adversity; Ed Mylett, a top speaker, coach, and entrepreneur who has made a significant impact in the realms of business and personal development; Willie Robertson, the star of Duck Dynasty, and the Benham Brothers, motivational speakers and entrepreneurs with a passion for encouraging faith-based life and business practices.

Life Surge is a one-day live experience that inspires, transforms, and equips attendees to make Kingdom Impact. By bringing together the leading voices in faith and finance, Life Surge will teach attendees how to create and multiply financial resources for Kingdom Impact.

Tickets for the Life Surge event at Fellowship Church - Grapevine Campus are now available, with special early bird rates and group discounts offered to make this life-changing experience accessible to as many people as possible. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early, as the event is expected to draw large crowds eager to SURGE their lives God's way.

For more news and information on the event schedule, speakers, and how to purchase tickets, please visit the Life Surge website. Take advantage of this opportunity to be part of a weekend that promises to inspire and transform lives in powerful ways.

