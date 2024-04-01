Life365 and Canary Speech Join Forces, Leveraging Patented Technology to Scale Healthcare Delivery

Life365 and Canary Speech, both leaders in their respective fields of virtual care and vocal biomarker technology, have just announced a partnership to scale their proactive care technologies, leveraging the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare platform. This collaboration integrates wearables, sensors, and AI-driven voice biomarkers, shaping the future of remote care. This collaboration integrates wearables, sensors, and AI-driven voice biomarkers, shaping the future of remote care. The aim is to address the growing demand for in-home healthcare solutions, with a particular focus on improving access and quality of care for patients living in rural and underserved areas.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life365, a leader in virtual care, remote patient monitoring (RPM), and patient engagement, and Canary Speech, a developer of vocal biomarker technology forging a new era of machine learning in healthcare, have partnered to scale new, proactive care technologies to large populations of patients cost-effectively, by leveraging the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare platform. Life365 and Canary Speech hold extensive patent portfolios that include core technology involving wearables and sensors and AI / voice biomarkers.

The partnership shapes the future of remote and community-based care, by integrating technology solutions into a single platform. Life365 and Canary Speech are participants in the Microsoft for Startups program, as well as integrated to the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare platform, which provides near instant access to their solution for thousands of healthcare providers. As a solution available in the Microsoft Azure marketplace, the companies receive additional market growth support from the Microsoft international healthcare sales teams due to their co-sell ready designations. Life365 has created a universal connector for remote patient monitoring, allowing Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare enterprise clients to connect to more than 500+ medical devices with a single connection. See the Microsoft RPM presentation for more information.

Canary Speech became a Microsoft partner to utilize the tech giant's AI technology platform to enhance its machine-learning speech models for healthcare applications, which are now integrated directly into the Microsoft Teams platform. Canary's vocal biomarker technology captures and analyzes speech data to identify irregularities in both behavioral and cognitive changes before current clinical screening standards or noticeable symptoms.

With an aging population whose preference is to age-in-place / at home, there is an ever increasing demand for in-home caregivers, plus a shift in payment models to value-based care, and technology will play a significant role in providing access to care and achieving better health outcomes. In particular, artificial intelligence, such as OpenAI, will be used to monitor populations of patients in order to identify the patients that require early intervention or proactive care. Life365 and Canary Speech, equipped with their patent portfolios, partnerships, and platforms, serve as the catalysts for the successful implementation of these new care models.

Recently, Life365 announced their inclusion in the Veterans Affairs' (VA) eight-year, $1.032 Billion contract to provide RPM and Home Telehealth (HT) services for veterans, working through Valor Healthcare, as one of four prime contractors. Life365 solutions enable virtual care to scale to large populations of veterans, to increase access to care cost-effectively and proactively. Life365 CEO, Kent Dicks said, "In the past, I testified before the US House Subcommittee on Veterans Affairs regarding the use of wireless health technology solutions to reach Veterans in rural locations, and today we are able to make that a reality through a series of strategic partnerships."

About Life365

Life365 is an omnichannel, Virtual First Care Platform that enables healthcare delivery at home. The platform addresses key care delivery challenges by providing scalable solution integration and logistics to enterprise healthcare organizations that enable connectivity, engagement, and improved outcomes for their growing patient populations at home.

Life365 is led by an experienced, industry-recognized, connected health team. Life365 is a major patent holder of wearables, sensors and patches driven by machine learning / AI, to drive the next generation of remote patient monitoring to scale.

For more information regarding Life365, please visit www.life365.health.

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is the global leader in the speech digital biomarker industry by achieving real-time vocal analysis on as little as 40 seconds of speech using smart devices. Canary Speech is seeking to advance speech and language applications for the hospital, health and wellness, and pharmaceutical markets, the Utah-based company enhances patient care and outcomes by improving the quality of care and quality of life with its patented AI speech technology. Canary Speech technology also provides the opportunity to enhance telemedicine and remote medical services.

For more information regarding Canary Speech, please visit www.canaryspeech.com.

