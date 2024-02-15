LifeCycle Adventures Enters its Third Decade with the Launch of Cycling Tours in Croatia

LifeCycle Adventures is pleased to introduce cycling tours on the enchanting Istrian Peninsula. Ideal for all skill levels, these tours blend picturesque landscapes, the sparkling Adriatic, and thrilling routes. From medieval villages to coastal roads, participants will explore Istria's beauty with add options in Trieste and Venice, Italy.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating its third decade in business, LifeCycle Adventures proudly announces the launch of private cycling tours on Croatia's Istrian Peninsula. Renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional private travel experiences on a guided or self-guided basis, LifeCycle Adventures invites cyclists to embark on a unique active journey. Various style of bikes are available including hybrid, road, and eBike options.

The Istrian Peninsula is two worlds. There is the traditional Istrian interior with its hilltop villages set among ancient farms, forests, and rolling hills. In contrast, the coast is craggy, scenic, and framed by the sparkling waters of the Adriatic. This is also where you find walled cities that date back to the Venetian Republic. Istria is the gastronomic heart of Croatia and attracts foodies from across the world for its fusion of Italian and Slavic cuisines. Culturally, the Greeks, Romans, Slavs, Venetians, and the Habsburgs have all left their marks here. Highlights include the beautiful coastal towns of Rovinj and Poreč and the hilltop villages of Motovun and Grožnjan.

Adding to the allure of this cycling adventure is the opportunity for participants to extend their exploration before, during, or after the tour. Visitors can wander the historic streets of Venice and soak in the cultural vibrancy of Trieste, enhancing the overall Mediterranean experience.

"This third-decade milestone represents our ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled travel experiences. The inclusion of eBikes in our tours enhances accessibility and range, allowing participants to effortlessly traverse Istria's enchanting landscapes," said Tony Blakey, Founder at LifeCycle Adventures.

With the best seasons for cycling being spring, early summer, and fall, LifeCycle Adventures invites cycling guests to experience Istria's coastal beauty and historic towns. Request an Itinerary and discover the magic of Istria's landscapes and rich culture.

About LifeCycle Adventures

LifeCycle Adventures is an owner-operated bicycle tour company founded in 2004 that offers cyclists some of the most personalized and well-supported tours in the industry. The company is meeting a growing demand from travelers for tailor-made vacations; combining high-touch service previously only found on group tours with the flexibility of private individual travel. Visit LifeCycle Adventures on the Web at https://www.lifecycleadventures.com.

