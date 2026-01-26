LifeGuides Receives Investment from the Aging Innovation Fund -- Specializing in Breakthrough Healthcare Innovation

By driving deeper, proactive, and preventative engagement, LifeGuides consistently delivers higher utilization and stronger ROI than traditional clinical-only approaches — while helping organizations lower healthcare costs, absenteeism, and presenteeism. Post this

A Powerful Partnership Driving Growth & Impact

Managed by Castellan Group, the CEOc Aging Innovation Fund fills a critical void in the healthcare and senior industries, in which entrepreneurs often lack the necessary funding to bring novel technologies or services to market. The value in AIF is unlocked by the CEOc strategic partners, an unmatched network of top industry operators and experts across the entire continuum of care.

With LifeGuides peer-to-peer mentoring model and digital platform, the alignment couldn't be stronger. AIF's investment reflects confidence in LifeGuides' scalable model and track record delivering measurable outcomes in Non-Clinical Mental Health, caregiver peer support, and professional mentoring across 500+ events of everyday life.

Steve Cunanan, General Partner of the CEOc Aging Innovation Fund shared: "Mental health and wellbeing are critical workplace concerns. For an employee experiencing stressors outside of the workplace, whether taking care of an aging parent or managing a major life event, LifeGuides offers somebody to help – somebody who has experienced that same issue and can assist in finding a solution." Steve continued: "We've been tracking the mental health industry for some time; LifeGuides stands out for its non-clinical approach as 'More casual than therapy, More qualified than a friend.' The LifeGuides platform is built for scale, improving the health and wellbeing for all employees, and with the goal of reducing overall health spend. This investment presents a tremendous opportunity to drive employee satisfaction and engagement. We see strong public benefits and rapid growth ahead."

"This collaboration positions LifeGuides at the vanguard of a national movement to embed social and emotional well-being into standard healthcare," said Rick Remmers. Mr. Remmers was formerly Head of Employer Group Sales at Humana and now serves as an active Board of Directors member for LifeGuides (beyond his other responsibilities at Castellan Group). Rick continued: "LifeGuides is a critical advance in broadening how we define and manage health outcomes."

Mark Donohue, CEO and the Founder of LifeGuides noted: "This investment from AIF reinforces LifeGuides position as the leader in Non-Clinical Mental Health. Their team brings a breadth of healthcare industry expertise and high-trust networks. They have shown up as high-impact board members and advisors from Day 1. We are blessed to call them partners." Mr.Donohue's recent white paper on Non-Clinical Mental Health expresses part of his vision, which motivated AIF to invest.

Accelerating Operations, Technology & Market Reach

The AIF investment, plus the recent participation of other investors, will fuel critical initiatives, including:

Expanding Talent and Infrastructure

The funding enables LifeGuides to recruit additional seasoned sales and client success professionals. This positions the company to support large health plans, retirement communities, corporate employee assistance programs, and diverse strategic partners. LifeGuides talented team is central to meeting the needs of enterprise-level customers, while maintaining high-quality, professional peer support services.

Doubling Down on Technology & Development

With new resources allocated to engineering and product development, LifeGuides will enhance analytics capabilities and integrate emerging AI technologies. These advancements ensure the platform scales securely and intelligently to support a user base, which is growing at over 100% per year and addressing increasingly complex onboarding requirements.

Launching an App for our Corporate Customers & Partners

A completely revamped consumer App will soon be available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Featuring seamless sign-up, breakthrough peer-to-peer matching, in-App group events, and effective tools tailored to non-clinical behavioral health & everyday needs. This intuitive design ensures support is accessible, personalized, and empowering.

Amplifying Marketing & Brand Presence

Dedicated funding for expanded marketing will allow LifeGuides to implement multi-channel campaigns, including digital outreach, targeted community events, and media releases. These efforts will raise awareness among consultant and broker channels, strategic partnerships, and enterprise purchasers.

Elevating Non-Clinical Mental Health in American Healthcare

The partnership extends beyond a financial investment. Collaboration with the CEOc supports efforts to integrate Non-Clinical Mental Health peer support as an additional service layer into America's evolving healthcare ecosystem. This will save employers and insurers money, plus improve behavioral health outcomes. This alliance signals to policymakers, payors, and providers that Non-Clinical Mental Health services ("NCMH") are essential to comprehensive care, particularly for addressing loneliness, caregiver burnout, age-related anxiety, mental fitness, personal growth, and more.

Donohue continued: "When seamlessly integrated alongside clinical care, the power of authentic human connection through NCMH is proven, and this delivers clear health and cost savings. With our services design, data strategy, and expanded resources, we are positioned to make the world both happier and healthier — through a proactive, deeply human model of care, which is augmented by AI and expert systems, not replaced by AI."

What's Next: Bringing Peer & Professional Mentoring to Millions

"Our vision is simple," shared Derek Lundsten, President & Chief Culture Officer of LifeGuides. "Everyone deserves human connection and emotional support, especially when facing complex life events, with caregiving as one example. With AIF's funding and the active role of its strategic partners, LifeGuides is accelerating our vision of bringing empathy and peer support augmented by best-in-class technology."

Donohue further reflected: "By driving deeper, proactive, and preventative engagement, LifeGuides consistently delivers higher utilization and stronger ROI than traditional clinical-only approaches — while helping organizations lower healthcare costs, absenteeism, and presenteeism. We have both the design and the resources to help make the world happier and healthier."

About LifeGuides

LifeGuides® is the leading provider of Non-Clinical Mental Health (NCMH) and Peer & Professional Mentoring solutions. We excel in providing peer-based life guidance and mental well-being support. We use the power of technology to connect individuals with qualified and certified Guides — who have navigated the same or similar life event as the member. With LifeGuides: "You can find the right person, at the right time, to help navigate any life event or objective." LifeGuides offers its services solely to organizations, as part of a benefits package, or as part of an enterprise's learning and development program. As one of our members said, LifeGuides is "More Casual than Therapy, More Qualified than a Friend"®. LifeGuides model delivers meaningful ROI outcomes to employers with unparalleled personalization for the families served. Learn more at www.lifeguides.com.

About Mark Donohue

Mark Donohue founded LifeGuides in 2016—the defining leader in Non-Clinical Mental Health and professional mentoring. He is a lifelong entrepreneur and visionary leader who has spent thirty-five years building "mission-driven" enterprises. Mark's work has focused on founding and scaling businesses that deliver financial Profit, plus positively impact People, the Planet and serve a social Purpose. He is a pioneer in Conscious Capitalism, impact investing, Cleantech and regenerative models that use business as a force for good. In both 2010 and 2020, Mark was recognized by Trust Across America as one of the "Top One Hundred Thought Leaders in Trustworthy Business Behavior." Mark graduated from Babson College, where he served on the Board for 9 years. To learn more about Mark and his life's work: https://markdonohue.me/.

About Castellan Group & the Aging Innovation Fund (AIF)

Castellan Group is a multifamily office based in Louisville, KY that provides financial advisory services to ultra-high net worth individuals and also is Fund Manager of the Aging Innovation Fund. AIF invests in ventures advancing wellness, independence, and dignity for seniors while generating strong social and financial returns. For more information, visit https://castellangroup.com/aging-innovation-fund/.

About the CEOc (Louisville Healthcare CEO Council)

The Louisville Healthcare CEO Council is a coalition of executives from major hospitals, health systems, insurers, and care providers dedicated to improving health delivery across the nation. The Council promotes innovation, collaboration, and policy engagement for more

Media Contact

Macie Marinetto, LifeGuides, 1 7034315189, [email protected], lifeguides.com

SOURCE LifeGuides