LifeHikes Global Summit 2025 Unites Elite Leaders in New York City

Hosted by ESPN, IBM, and Penguin Random House, the exclusive summit delivers immersive coaching, filmed talks, and cross-industry collaboration for top executives and cultural leaders.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LifeHikes® today announced the LifeHikes® Global Summit, an invitation-only leadership and communication experience on December 11-12 at IBM's flagship campus in New York City. Kicking off the two-day summit will be the ESPN Celebration of Talent on Wednesday, December 10th emceed by Giancarlo Esposito.

Designed for senior executives, creators, athletes, and rising high-impact performers, the Summit offers two full days of immersive coaching powered by the LifeHikes methodology – a proven approach trusted by Fortune 500 CEOs, global investors, bestselling authors, entertainers, athletes, and policymakers worldwide.

As leaders face increasing pressure to communicate effectively, show up decisively, and navigate a fast-changing public landscape, the LifeHikes Global Summit provides a rare opportunity to build real-time executive presence and high-performance communication skills. Participants represent a uniquely diverse mix of industries including business, technology, media, sports, entertainment, and philanthropy.

LifeHikes' approach has earned praise from leaders across the globe. Sheryl Sandberg, Former COO of Meta, said, "Bill's methodology has helped countless speakers play at a higher level."

This year's program includes intensive on-camera practice, small-group cohort work, and LifeHikes' signature Two Minute Talk® - a professionally produced, multi-camera filmed executive message delivered before a live audience, a resource that alone carries a value of more than $10,000.

Participants at the 2025 Summit include C-Suite and talent from organizations including (but not limited to):

Apple

Arsenal Football Club

Bloomberg

GM

Goldman Sachs

Google

Fortune Media

IBM

MLB

NBA Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies

NBC

Paramount

PWC

Revlon

Siemens

The Gates Foundation

TikTok

"The people who come to this Summit are already exceptional, but they know there's always another level," said Bill Hoogterp, Founder and CEO of LifeHikes. "They want to communicate with more clarity, confidence, and purpose. And when you put that kind of drive in a room with people from completely different backgrounds (CEOs with athletes, musicians with technologists) you get a level of transformation you simply can't replicate anywhere else."

Credentialed media are invited to attend the ESPN kickoff celebration on December 10 (on the record), select portions of the Summit under Chatham House rules, and the Day 2 Two Minute Talk® filming session. Interviews with approved participants (attendee list will be provided upon request) and LifeHikes leaders are available upon request.

About LifeHikes

LifeHikes® is a global leadership and communication development company transforming how professionals learn to speak, lead, innovate, and influence. With programs delivered in more than 47 countries and seven languages, LifeHikes trains leaders across industries from Fortune 500 executives to rising talent, athletes, policymakers, and cultural icons. Its methodology blends real-time coaching, high-impact practice, and immersive, camera-on experiences proven to accelerate growth. Learn more at LifeHikes.com.

