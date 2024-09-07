LifeInsuranceReview.com Advocates for "Review Your Life Insurance Month" During Life Insurance Awareness Month

LifeInsuranceReview.com Empowers Consumers with Unbiased, Fiduciary Policy Reviews

PLACENTIA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of September as Life Insurance Awareness Month, LifeInsuranceReview.com, a leading advocate for consumer protection in the life insurance industry, is launching a campaign to designate September as "Review Your Life Insurance Month." The initiative encourages policyholders to visit LifeInsuranceReview.com to ensure their life insurance policies truly serve their best interests.

Attorney James Burns, of LifeInsuranceReview.com, emphasizes the critical importance of regular life insurance policy reviews.

"Most people are unaware that their life insurance agents represent the insurance company, not them," says Burns. "Our mission at LifeInsuranceReview.com is to flip the script. We believe consumers deserve a resource that is fully on their side, offering unbiased reviews of their life insurance policies."

LifeInsuranceReview.com is unique in the industry for its team of fiduciaries, including attorneys, CPAs, CFPs, and CLUs, all of whom are life insurance expert professionals. Unlike traditional life insurance agents or insurance brokers who may be incentivized to sell certain policies that benefit themself and/or their company most, LifeInsuranceReview.com's fiduciaries are dedicated solely to the consumer's best interests.

Burns adds, "Our message is simple: 'Be Empowered, Don't Be Sold.' During Life Insurance Awareness Month, we're urging everyone to take a moment to review their policy and make sure it's still the right fit for them and their family. Celebrate "Review Your Life Insurance Month'" with LifeInsuranceReview.com.

The company's campaign comes at a time when many policyholders may be unaware of their poor cash value performances and/or increased cost of insurance (COI) charges and other annual fees in their life insurance policy. With over 140 years of combined experience, the team at LifeInsuranceReview.com has found that 9 out of 10 policies they review can be improved to better serve the policyholder.

"Life insurance is a critical part and asset of financial planning, yet it's often misunderstood and overlooked," says Burns. "By advocating for 'Review Your Life Insurance Month,' we hope to make it a routine practice for consumers to get a second opinion on their policies, just as they would with any other important financial decision."

LifeInsuranceReview.com invites everyone to visit their website this September to take advantage of their attorney-led review services. For more information, visit LifeInsuranceReview.com.

About LifeInsuranceReview.com

LifeInsuranceReview.com is a consumer-focused life insurance review company dedicated to empowering individuals with unbiased, fiduciary-led evaluations of their life insurance policies and options. With a team of fiduciaries, including attorneys, CPAs, CFPs, and CLUs, LifeInsuranceReview.com ensures that policyholders are making informed decisions that truly serve their best interests.

For more information, please visit https://www.lifeinsurancereview.com/

