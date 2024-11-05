LifeLearn Animal Health and AllyDVM Join Forces to Deliver AI-Driven Pet Owner Education

LifeLearn Animal Health has partnered with AllyDVM to elevate pet owner education by integrating LifeLearn's AI-enhanced ClientEd and AllyDVM's PetPage app. This strategic partnership enables veterinary practices to deliver customized, trustworthy educational content directly to pet owners' devices. Utilizing LifeLearn's enterprise API solution, this collaboration marks a major step forward in pet health education across North America, saving staff time, building client loyalty, and improving pet health outcomes.
GUELPH, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LifeLearn Animal Health, a leader in veterinary education and client communication, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with AllyDVM, the premier client communication app for veterinary practices. This collaboration combines the power of LifeLearn's flagship product ClientEd — now augmented with AI —with AllyDVM's PetPage app to deliver targeted educational content directly to a pet owner on their phone or tablet. This marks a significant step forward in delivering the power of ClientEd to pet health companies across North America — by making ClientEd generative AI available through LifeLearn's enterprise API solution.
Animal health companies and veterinary practices alike face the ongoing challenge of creating and delivering valuable, trustworthy, and compelling educational content to pet owners, while saving staff time — which means the need for integrated, intuitive, and intelligent solutions is greater than ever.
To address this gap, LifeLearn brings the power of ClientEd, the industry's leading library of pet owner educational content, to the AllyDVM PetPage app through the use of generative AI. This introduces a groundbreaking approach to pet owner education, whereby AI interprets key pet data provided by PetPage and delivers highly relevant content from the vast ClientEd knowledge base.
"Integrating AI technology with ClientEd is a major step forward in our mission to elevate pet owner education" said Keith Washington, CTO of LifeLearn. "By leveraging an AI large language model, we've really managed to unlock the unrivaled expertise built into ClientEd by veterinarians, for veterinarians. The number of applications for this technology are almost endless."
ClientEd offers a complete library of educational handouts, meticulously crafted by licensed veterinarians (DVMs) and animal health experts using language that resonates with pet owners. Now, leveraging AI and the PetPage app, specific ClientEd educational content can be delivered to more pet owners exactly when they need them.
"We're excited to partner with AllyDVM on this innovative new approach to pet owner education and we've only scratched the surface on how AI powered ClientEd can be used to augment pet health solutions industry-wide. We're just excited to help animal health companies and veterinarians educate more pet owners, build practice efficiencies, drive more revenue, and ultimately improve pet health outcomes.".
