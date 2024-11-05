LifeLearn Animal Health and AllyDVM Join Forces to Deliver AI-Driven Pet Owner Education

We're just excited to help animal health companies and veterinarians educate more pet owners, build practice efficiencies, drive more revenue, and ultimately improve pet health outcomes. Post this

To address this gap, LifeLearn brings the power of ClientEd, the industry's leading library of pet owner educational content, to the AllyDVM PetPage app through the use of generative AI. This introduces a groundbreaking approach to pet owner education, whereby AI interprets key pet data provided by PetPage and delivers highly relevant content from the vast ClientEd knowledge base.

"Integrating AI technology with ClientEd is a major step forward in our mission to elevate pet owner education" said Keith Washington, CTO of LifeLearn. "By leveraging an AI large language model, we've really managed to unlock the unrivaled expertise built into ClientEd by veterinarians, for veterinarians. The number of applications for this technology are almost endless."

ClientEd offers a complete library of educational handouts, meticulously crafted by licensed veterinarians (DVMs) and animal health experts using language that resonates with pet owners. Now, leveraging AI and the PetPage app, specific ClientEd educational content can be delivered to more pet owners exactly when they need them.

"We're excited to partner with AllyDVM on this innovative new approach to pet owner education and we've only scratched the surface on how AI powered ClientEd can be used to augment pet health solutions industry-wide. We're just excited to help animal health companies and veterinarians educate more pet owners, build practice efficiencies, drive more revenue, and ultimately improve pet health outcomes.".

