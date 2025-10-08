LifeLearn Animal Health Names New Leadership to Advance Veterinary Practice Success and Engagement

"Veterinarians face new opportunities—as well as challenges—as digital tools transform how they connect with clients and manage their practices," said Roe. "I'm excited to help LifeLearn support practices as they adapt and grow." Post this

Alefiya Dhilla is an accomplished marketing executive known for supporting small- and medium-sized businesses. She will lead LifeLearn's marketing and digital strategy, driving new standards for client outcomes while supporting practices as they navigate the demands of modern pet owner engagement and communication.

"The veterinary profession is rapidly embracing new technologies to improve client relationships and patient care," said Dave Rutan, Chief Executive Officer of LifeLearn. "By welcoming Andy and Alefiya, we strengthen our commitment to helping veterinary teams streamline workloads and connect more effectively with pet owners—especially as solutions like AI-powered chat and enhanced practice websites become increasingly vital."

"Veterinarians face new opportunities—as well as challenges—as digital tools transform how they connect with clients and manage their practices," said Roe. "I'm excited to help LifeLearn support practices as they adapt and grow."

"The intersection of digital, marketing, and patient experience is now central to veterinary practice success," added Dhilla. "I look forward to leading LifeLearn's clients in adopting data-driven strategies and innovative approaches to patient and pet owner engagement."

With these appointments, LifeLearn reaffirms its mission to help veterinary practices build stronger client relationships, drive practice growth, and deliver exceptional care to animal patients.

