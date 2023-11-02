LifeLearn Live!: Revolutionizing Data, Products, and Education

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our clients this new and innovative product that takes the guesswork out of understanding how well your digital marketing and practice automation dollars are working for you." - Keith Washington, Chief Technology Officer Post this

Get instant insights into your practice's performance data and products

Quickly access the educational resources you need with just one website

Save time and effort by accessing your LifeLearn products from a single dashboard

Monitor digital marketing performance data quickly and easily

Leverage tools and resources to develop strategies and strengthen operations

Save time with LifeLearn Live!'s intuitive design for easy navigation

"This is an exciting time for us here at LifeLearn," says Keith Washington, Chief Technology Officer. "We are thrilled to be able to offer our clients this new and innovative product that takes the guesswork out of understanding how well your digital marketing and practice automation dollars are working for you."

In addition to the benefits to individual practices, multi-location hospitals have even more opportunities to leverage LifeLearn Live! for network-wide success, including:

Centralized Data – LifeLearn Live! aggregates data from all hospitals in the network into one centralized location, simplifying data management and analysis.

Network-wide ROI – Easily assess the overall return on investment for the entire network's marketing efforts. Identify top-performing hospitals as well as those that may need additional support.

Benchmarking – Compare the performance of individual hospitals against one another, identify trends, and share best practices across the network.

Improve Efficiency – Save time with a single login to access all of your LifeLearn products and performance data for your entire network in one place.

"With the launch of LifeLearn Live! we will be able to better support multi-practice groups and their practices make data-driven marketing decisions, elevating their marketing strategies," adds Shannon Perry, Director of Partnerships and Distribution at LifeLearn.

The dashboard is designed with the user in mind. It features intuitive navigation tools that make it simple and straightforward to find what you are looking for without spending time searching through menus or tabs. Additionally, the dashboard has built-in marketing analytics tools that allow users to monitor their progress over time so they can make informed decisions about their products and services.

With its comprehensive features and user-friendly design, LifeLearn Live! is revolutionizing how veterinary practices access data, products, and education. Whether you're just starting your practice or have been running it for years – this innovative new system—which comes FREE with every LifeLearn product—will help you stay ahead of the curve.

About LifeLearn Animal Health, a ProSites Company

LifeLearn‥provides flexible, affordable, and customizable online software solutions for veterinary practices to save time, improve practice efficiency, and strengthen client relationships. LifeLearn's award-winning competencies in digital media, combined with longstanding veterinary content expertise and customer support, are just part of why LifeLearn continues to be a leading and trusted name in the animal health industry.

To learn more about ProSites, please visit https://www.ProSites.com. To learn more about LifeLearn, please visit‥https://www.LifeLearn.com.

SOURCE LifeLearn