Lifeline Children's Services Announces Patriot Mobile Sponsorship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifeline Children's Services, a leading nonprofit dedicated to providing gospel-centered care for vulnerable children and families, is proud to announce a new sponsorship from Patriot Mobile, America's only Christian conservative wireless service provider.

This sponsorship marks an exciting milestone for Lifeline as it joins forces with a company that shares its mission to defend and protect life. Patriot Mobile's generous support will empower Lifeline to continue advocating for vulnerable children, women, and families by equipping the church to manifest the gospel to transform their lives.

"We are thrilled to work with Patriot Mobile, a company that aligns with our pro-life values and heart for children," said Herbie Newell, President and Executive Director of Lifeline Children's Services. "Their commitment to giving back and championing causes that defend life will help us expand our mission to reach more families and communities with the love of Christ."

Patriot Mobile is widely recognized for supporting organizations that uphold faith, family, and freedom. They care deeply about protecting the lives of the unborn and are a proud pro-life company. They support organizations working to advance pro-life laws and policies and contribute to organizations that empower women facing unplanned pregnancies to choose life. By supporting Lifeline Children's Services, Patriot Mobile aims to make a tangible impact on children and families nationwide.

"Adoption is the most loving option for women who find themselves in crisis pregnancies," said Patriot Mobile Chief Operations Officer Jenny Story. "Patriot Mobile is committed to the Pro-Love movement in supporting preborn children and their mothers and we are so very blessed to be in a position to help Lifeline Children's Services' important work."

The sponsorship will support Lifeline's various programs, including adoption and counseling services, family restoration initiatives, and orphan care. Together, Lifeline Children's Services and Patriot Mobile will work to raise awareness about the needs of vulnerable children and provide resources to families seeking to make a difference.

About Lifeline Children's Services: Lifeline Children's Services is the largest Evangelical Christian adoption agency in America, with offices in 19 states and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. It serves vulnerable children and families through private domestic and international adoption, family restoration and pregnancy counseling. For more information please visit https://lifelinechild.org/.

About Patriot Mobile: Patriot Mobile is America's only Christian Conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given American consumers and businesses a conservative alternative for their cell phone service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional all U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that align with their Four Pillars of Giving: the First Amendment, Second Amendment, Sanctity of Life and the needs of our Military, Veterans, and First Responder Heroes. Patriot Mobile's mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always. Contact (972) PATRIOT or visit www.patriotmobile.com for more information.

