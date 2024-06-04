Lifeline for Stranded Yii Framework Websites Now Available From Durable Programming

"Many companies don't want to work with older technologies, "preferring to rewrite applications with technology they are more familiar with. On the other hand, we can help you without rewriting everything." Post this

"Many companies don't want to work with older technologies," says David Berube, "preferring to rewrite applications with technology they are more familiar with. This can lead to unnecessary cost and delays. In some cases, companies can be left for months or even years without software updates - while waiting for a contractor just to replicate what they already have. On the other hand, we can help you without rewriting everything. We prefer to leave those kind of decisions to the business owner, so if they want to enhance instead of replace, we're happy to support that."

Durable Programming's Yii support offering include:

Maintenance and upgrades

AI-powered content generation

New feature implementation

Data import and export

Performance optimization

Third-party API support

Whether businesses need to build a new web application from scratch, optimize an existing one, or integrate Yii with other systems, Durable Programming can help you deliver results.

"Our focus has always been on helping businesses solve challenges efficiently and cost-effectively," added Berube. "With our new offering, we can do just that. We look forward to working with the Yii community and contributing whatever we can to its growth and success."

For more information about Durable Programming's Yii maintenance programming operations, please visit our website at the following address:

https://www.durableprogramming.com/.

About Durable Programming: Durable Programming is a Manchester, NH-based software development company specializing in open source technologies. With a focus on Ruby on Rails, PHP, JavaScript, and database systems, the company provides custom software development, maintenance, and optimization services to businesses across various industries. Durable Programming is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their goals and stay ahead of the competition.

Media Contact

Rebecca Leuser, Durable Programming, LLC, 1 6173568239, [email protected], https://durableprogramming.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Durable Programming, LLC