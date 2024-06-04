Lifeline for Stranded Yii Framework Websites Now Available From Durable Programming

Over 130,000 websites use the Yii web framework, but few firms offer commercial support for the technology. Many need upgrades and there is a shortage of experience Yii programmers. Durable Programming now offers maintenance programming for companies left stranded with a legacy site.
MANCHESTER, N.H., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Durable Programming, LLC, a provider of custom software maintenance and development services, is pleased to announce the launch of their Yii framework web maintenance services. The company, known for its expertise in web maintenance and database expertise, is expanding its offerings to include Yii framework-based websites and applications.
Yii is a web development framework, which was initially released in 2008. According to BuiltWith.com, over 130,000 publicly available sites use the Yii framework, with an unknown number operating inside private networks. Yii has not had a major release since 2014. though it's had numerous minor releases. In the same time span, Ruby on Rails - another popular framework - has gone from 4.2 to 7.1, with Rails 8.0 scheduled to be released later this year. Despite the length of time between major releases, Yii hit an all-time high of users in 2021, with a slow decline since then.
"Many companies don't want to work with older technologies," says David Berube, "preferring to rewrite applications with technology they are more familiar with. This can lead to unnecessary cost and delays. In some cases, companies can be left for months or even years without software updates - while waiting for a contractor just to replicate what they already have. On the other hand, we can help you without rewriting everything. We prefer to leave those kind of decisions to the business owner, so if they want to enhance instead of replace, we're happy to support that."
Durable Programming's Yii support offering include:
- Maintenance and upgrades
- AI-powered content generation
- New feature implementation
- Data import and export
- Performance optimization
- Third-party API support
Whether businesses need to build a new web application from scratch, optimize an existing one, or integrate Yii with other systems, Durable Programming can help you deliver results.
"Our focus has always been on helping businesses solve challenges efficiently and cost-effectively," added Berube. "With our new offering, we can do just that. We look forward to working with the Yii community and contributing whatever we can to its growth and success."
For more information about Durable Programming's Yii maintenance programming operations, please visit our website at the following address:
https://www.durableprogramming.com/.
About Durable Programming: Durable Programming is a Manchester, NH-based software development company specializing in open source technologies. With a focus on Ruby on Rails, PHP, JavaScript, and database systems, the company provides custom software development, maintenance, and optimization services to businesses across various industries. Durable Programming is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their goals and stay ahead of the competition.
