Lifelong Learning Starts at Doodle Bugs! Oviedo! Enroll Your Child Today!

Doodle Bugs Children's Learning Academy in Oviedo has some exciting news! We're NOW ENROLLING and under new management!

OVIEDO, Fla., Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High-quality childcare takes on a new meaning at Doodle Bugs! Children's Learning academy. From the first tour to the first day, our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience will be felt every step of the way. It's what separates us from other childcare centers and exactly what you and your child deserve.

At Doodle Bugs!, we believe in hands-on learning through play! Our high-quality educational programs enrich the whole child - nurturing curiosity, social skills, communication, independent thinking, and creativity! State-of-the-art facilities, responsive teachers, and our exclusive Florida-approved Bravo! Curriculum combines to create the ideal early childhood learning experience for children.

Our state-of-the-art facilities are warm and welcoming and create an ideal learning environment. We understand that a well-designed facility supports your child's growth and development, affirms your high expectations and has a positive effect on our teachers' ability to implement our educational program. Young children are drawn to the spacious classrooms, huge outdoor playgrounds, and engaging materials that combine to create the ultimate child-friendly learning environment.

We are NOW enrolling for:

Infants





Toddlers





Pre-School





PreK





2024 VPK (limited space available)

We also accept school readiness and child care aware.

Preschool and PreK children get to run, jump, and kick their way to better balance, coordination, and gross motor skills with Tae Kwon Do. Children get to explore professional instruments, sing, dance and create their own music through guided sessions with music therapy professionals with Music Rocks! We also have Ignite by Hatch, a digital learning platform with over 200 play-based experiences in 7 domains of development. Parents and teachers stay in the loop with notifications detailing the student's progress. These programs along with our summer swim is included with tuition as well as breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

Parents are always connected! WatchMeGrow provides subscribed families secure, password protected viewing of our classroom and playground video cameras. Parents can see their child at any time, through any internet browser or on their mobile phone or tablet.

Through Tadpoles, you'll receive daily reports, photos and videos in the communication style of your choice (email or text) and easily stay in contact with your center!

There's no way to understand the Doodle Difference like experiencing it for yourself. Sign up for a tour at our Oviedo center today!

