Life's Unexpected Blessings by Michelle Copeland is featured on BookWhirl

There's the adage "I am the master of my ship, the captain of my soul…" But people tend to forget that there's a higher power that steers everything. Post this

Trust comes from having faith. You must have complete faith in the fact that God is watching out for you and will look for you. He is aware of the absolute best, but you must have complete faith in order to properly accept what he has in store for you. Because our God is simultaneously dependable and just, our faith is not naive.

It is said in Jeremiah 29:11, "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores.

About the Author

Author Michelle Copeland had no intention of writing books. When she was younger, she had a variety of career aspirations, but she ultimately chose medicine. Michelle attempted to enter medical school after college. Despite the fact that she tried her hardest, she was unsuccessful in getting in. After graduating from college, she pursued phlebotomy and ECG training in an effort to increase her hiring prospects, but she was unsuccessful. To support her family, she set aside her dream. But after remembering how much she had enjoyed sketching and drawing as a child, Michelle Copeland began to paint. Then, one day, she made the decision to write a book. Do not rule anything out.

Life's Unexpected Blessings by Michelle Copeland

Paperback: $12.00 | ISBN-13: 9781648043963

Date Published: January 2021 | Pages: 104

Media Contact

Marie Lewis, BookWhirl, 1 8772071679, [email protected], https://bookwhirl.org/

SOURCE BookWhirl