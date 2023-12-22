Life's Unexpected Blessings by Michelle Copeland is featured on BookWhirl

Sheila's life does not turn out as planned with the obstacles she's facing, but her faith in God gets her through the bad times.
UNION CITY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Occasionally, when things fail to proceed as planned because they don't live up to our expectations, we become frustrated. Always keep in mind that not everything goes as planned. It's not because you aren't worthy of it; rather, you are due so much more. Not everything in life works out as expected. It might occasionally be frightening to move in a new path before realizing you're going somewhere amazing.
The story of Shelia, a woman whose life has not gone as she had anticipated or planned, is told in the book Life's Unexpected Blessings. She has encountered some challenges along the way, but she has overcome them by putting her trust in God. Then there's James who has had his fair share of difficulties in life. They met while they are both sorting out their lives and what seems to have gone wrong. They find out they have quite some things in common, and love between them quickly grows. Shelia might not have anticipated how her life would turn out, but someone has bigger and better plans for her.
Trust comes from having faith. You must have complete faith in the fact that God is watching out for you and will look for you. He is aware of the absolute best, but you must have complete faith in order to properly accept what he has in store for you. Because our God is simultaneously dependable and just, our faith is not naive.
It is said in Jeremiah 29:11, "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores.
About the Author
Author Michelle Copeland had no intention of writing books. When she was younger, she had a variety of career aspirations, but she ultimately chose medicine. Michelle attempted to enter medical school after college. Despite the fact that she tried her hardest, she was unsuccessful in getting in. After graduating from college, she pursued phlebotomy and ECG training in an effort to increase her hiring prospects, but she was unsuccessful. To support her family, she set aside her dream. But after remembering how much she had enjoyed sketching and drawing as a child, Michelle Copeland began to paint. Then, one day, she made the decision to write a book. Do not rule anything out.
Life's Unexpected Blessings by Michelle Copeland
Paperback: $12.00 | ISBN-13: 9781648043963
Date Published: January 2021 | Pages: 104
