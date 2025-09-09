LifeSaver Launches AI Messaging Assistant To Enhance Communication Channels Between Framing Retailers and Their Customers

"LifeSaver's new AI-powered Messaging Assistant makes it easier than ever to connect with customers about their orders, and in just 30 days, it's helped us earn 20 new Google reviews." — Chad Merrihew, Owner of Partners Art & Framing Shop Post this

"LifeSaver has completely transformed our business over the past three years, helping us run more efficiently than ever," said Chad Merrihew, Owner of Partners Art & Framing Shop. "Connecting with customers has always been a top priority, and the new AI-powered Messaging Assistant makes it even easier. It allows us to have quick and efficient communication with our customers about their orders, and in just 30 days, it's also helped us generate 20 new Google reviews."

LifeSaver's Messaging Assistant facilitates easy and efficient dialogue between retailers and customers for a variety of services, including:

Text Message Receipts: Send receipts directly to customers' phones, providing easy access and a more sustainable alternative to print receipts.

Text Message Quotes: Instantly send quotes for customer requests via text message, helping them save time, accelerate decision-making, and provide easy access to the information they need.

Work Order Notifications: Automatically notify customers when their framing orders are complete, ensuring transparency and reducing follow-up time.

Google Review Requests: Send requests for reviews via text or email to make it easy for customers to share their feedback and experience.

Text-to-Pay: Send customers a secure payment link via text or email to make transactions quicker, simpler, and hassle-free.

Two-Way Texting: Engage in real-time conversations with customers to answer questions, confirm order details, and deliver personalized support — enhancing the overall customer experience.

AI is embedded into the text communications to help frame retailers populate responses to customers, saving hours of time.

"Many specialty retailers, especially in the framing industry, are not only running the operations of their business but actually doing their own custom framing," said Spencer Wright, General Manager of LifeSaver. "LifeSaver's new Messaging Assistant provides framing retailers with the most robust SMS options, saving them time and effort, and helping them to foster better relationships with their customers."

To learn more about LifeSaver and its new messaging assistant feature, visit: www.lifesaversoftware.com/messaging-assistant-ai-customer.

About LifeSaver

LifeSaver, a Quilt Software solution, is a leading provider of specialized point of sale (POS) solutions for the art and picture framing industry. This cloud-based technology helps framing businesses increase sales by an average of 20% through streamlined operations and pricing optimization. For three decades, LifeSaver has maintained its commitment to innovation, integrity, and exceptional customer support, continually evolving to meet the unique needs of framing professionals.

