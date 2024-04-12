LifeSense® Products Launches Clinically-Proven GlucoLogic™ Functional Tea, the only Tea on the Market that Reduces Blood Sugar Spikes and Provides Sustained Energy

GlucoLogic™ Functional Tea, featuring a new generation, state-of the art, partial starch/carb blocker, and improves Post-Meal Blood Glucose Responses LifeSense is the only company using patented, clinically-proven ingredient Reducose® in functional black tea (not a pill). Reducose partly blocks breakdown of food carbohydrates (carbs) decreasing glycemic index (GI) of dietary carbs. This lowers post-meal- blood glucose (BG) and insulin responses 40%! "Fast Carbs" become "Slow Carbs". Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels (more time in the optimal range of 70-140 mg/dL) reduces- insulin resistance, pre-diabetes/type 2 diabetes, weight gain/food cravings, and low energy swings. Morevover, it is estimated that there up to 860 million people world wide are pre-diabetic (showing impaired glucose tolerance and/or impaired fasting glucose) and could thus benefit from LifeSense tea! Beyond that, athletes, students, and the general public can benefit from more sustained energy provided by GlucoLogic tea.

WAYZATA, Minn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LifeSense Products is spearheading the important effort to provide novel ingredients to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to reduce- insulin resistance, pre-diabetes, type 2 diabetes, weight gain, and low energy swings. "We developed GlucoLogic tea to decrease the glycemic index (GI) of dietary carbohydrates, thus combatting energy swings, food cravings, and weight gain that our customers were experiencing," stated Co-Founder, Dr. Alvin Berger.

"LifeSense is the only company using the patented, clinically-proven ingredient Reducose, in a functional black tea format to help steady blood sugar (rather than a pill form)" according to Dr. Berger. In addition to the large clinical trials performed with Reducose in pill form, GlucoLogic tea with Reducose was recently shown in a small pilot trial to benefically reduce blood sugar peaks, and slow the rise and fall in blood sugar after consuming starch-rich foods. The tea compliments the company's medium chain triglyceride (MCT) products, used mainly by customers adopting a lower carbohydrate ("Keto") lifestyle. The active ingredient in the tea partly blocks the breakdown of food carbohydrates decreasing the GI of dietary carbohydrates, lowering post-meal- blood sugar and insulin responses by an incredible 40%!

GlucoLogic tea contains not only Reducose, but other beneficial components including the prebiotic fiber fructan, soluble fiber inulin, and black tea antioxidants (polyphenols). The functional tea comes in powder form and may be used to make iced or hot tea; and can also be added to smoothies and used in other creative ways (the active ingredient is heat-stable).

Consumer benefits of keeping blood sugar within optimal levels using GlucoLogic include: sustained energy by avoiding blood glucose spikes and sugar crashes; cheating on low carb keto lifestyles without penalty; better weight management; improved gut health; and improved cognitive and sports performance, all without side effects.

Current food labeling does not count simple starches like corn starch and tapioca starch (prevalent in gluten-friendly foods) as added sugars, but these starches are rapidly converted to glucose in our bodies, leading to high blood sugar. Most people do not include enough fiber in their diet to slow down uptake of food sugars, do not exercise enough and experience poor quality sleep and high stress. Thus, a large portion of the population unknowingly consumes excess sugar and would greatly benefit from GlucoLogic. With the advent of Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) available to the general public, people can accurately and painlessly measure their blood glucose and realize the benefits of GlucLogic.

GlucoLogic is a product developed at the intersection of modern science and ancient wisdom. Reducose is derived from traditional mulberry leaf, with the active molecule concentrated. LifeSense tea stands out from the current crop of carb blocking and blood sugar-lowering consumer products, with delicious, non-bitter taste, robust clinical proof of efficacy, and no side effects. LifeSense GlucoLogic tea consumed with food works immediately, allowing consumers to take control of their blood sugar levels and experience improved health, all while enjoying their favorite foods again without guilt.

About LifeSense® Products

LifeSense® Products, the real scientific and technical pros in the industry are the preferred choice of practitioners and discerning customers. The company offers efficacious, state-of-the-art nutritional, Keto friendly products. The company's mission is to help people improve their weight management, mental focus and energy, and blood sugar management. Their products are currently available on their website and platforms such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. KetoMCT™ is now part of the LifeSense® Products umbrella.

For more information, visit https://lifesenseproducts.com

