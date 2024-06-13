LifeSense® Products Launches Novel GlucoLogic™ Functional Tea, Clinically-Proven To Reduce Blood Sugar Post-Meal Spikes and Sugar Crashes

"We developed GlucoLogic tea to decrease the glycemic index (GI) of dietary carbohydrates, thus combatting energy swings, food cravings, and weight gain that our customers were experiencing," stated Co-Founder, Prof/Dr. Alvin Berger" Post this

The tea compliments the company's medium chain triglyceride (MCT) products, used mainly by customers adopting a lower carbohydrate ("Keto") lifestyle. Reducose partly blocks the breakdown of food carbohydrates decreasing the GI of dietary carbohydrates, lowering post-meal- blood sugar and insulin responses by an incredible 40%!

GlucoLogic tea contains not only Reducose, but other beneficial components including the prebiotic fiber fructan, soluble fiber inulin, and black tea antioxidants (polyphenols). The functional tea comes in powder form and may be used to make iced- and hot tea; and can also added to smoothies and used in other creative ways (the active ingredient is heat-stable).

Consumer benefits of keeping blood sugar within the optimal range of 4-7.8 mM using GlucoLogic include: avoiding lows and highs in energy associated with carbohydrates (avoiding blood glucose spikes and sugar crashes); cheating on low carbohydrate lifestyles without penalty, when consuming higher carbohydrates (meals with friends, eating at restaurants); better weight management; improved gut health; and improved cognitive and sports performance, all without side effects.

Current food labeling does not count simple starches like corn starch and tapioca starch (prevalent in gluten-friendly foods) as added sugars, but these starches are rapidly converted to glucose in our bodies, leading to high blood sugar. Most people do not include enough fiber in their diet to slow down uptake of food sugars, do not exercise enough and experience poor quality sleep and high stress. Thus, a large portion of the population unknowingly consumes excess sugar and would benefit from GlucoLogic. With the advent of Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) available to the general public, people can accurately and painlessly measure their blood glucose and realize the benefits of GlucLogic.

GlucoLogic is a product developed at the intersection of modern science and ancient wisdom. Reducose is derived from traditional mulberry leaf, with the active molecule concentrated. Our tea is an improvement over the current crop of products containing ingredients to manage blood sugar, having- bitter taste, less clinical proof of efficacy, and working via a different molecular mechanism than Reducose. LifeSense GlucoLogic tea consumed with food works immediately, allows consumers to take control of their blood sugar levels and experience improved health, all while enjoying their favorite foods again without guilt.

About LifeSense® Products

LifeSense® Products, the real scientific and technical pros in the industry are the preferred choice of practitioners and discerning customers. The company offers efficacious, state-of-the-art nutritional, Keto friendly products. The company's mission is to help people improve their weight management, mental focus and energy, and blood sugar management. Their products are currently available on their website and platforms such as Amazon, eBay, TikTok, and Walmart. KetoMCT™ is now part of the LifeSense® Products umbrella.

