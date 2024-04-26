LifeSouth Community Blood Centers Selects BBCS as Their New BECS Provider

Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) is pleased to announce that they have been selected as the new Blood Establishment Computer System (BECS) for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) is pleased to announce that they have been selected as the new Blood Establishment Computer System (BECS) for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. LifeSouth, a regional blood center serving over 150 hospitals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee and collects approximately 300,000 blood donations annually through volunteer efforts at over 45 donor centers and with 1,500 monthly mobile blood drives.

Streamlining Operations for LifeSouth

Leveraging decades of experience, BBCS will work closely with LifeSouth's team to implement ForLife™ Biologics Platform across their organization. This transition will ensure a smooth and efficient move from their previous system, minimizing disruption to LifeSouth's critical operations. BBCS' proven implementation process, based on initial consultations, system configuration, training, and ongoing support, guarantees a successful outcome.

"LifeSouth is constantly innovating to ensure a reliable blood supply reaches every patient who needs it," says Kim Kinsell, CEO of LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. "BBCS's forward-thinking approach to blood bank software, particularly the ForLife™ platform, resonated strongly with our vision. We're excited to leverage this technology to not only improve efficiency but also explore new avenues for optimizing blood processing, inventory management, and overall donor experience. This collaboration positions LifeSouth for continued growth and service excellence across our footprint."

"BBCS is proud to partner with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. The blood banking industry is constantly evolving, and the BBCS team is committed to staying ahead of the curve. This new venture demonstrates our dedication to providing best-in-class solutions that empower blood centers to thrive. By implementing ForLife™ Biologics Platform, LifeSouth is taking a proactive step towards optimizing their operations and ensuring they remain a leader in blood donation and patient care." – Brian Forbis, CEO of BBCS

About BBCS

For over 40 years, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) has been a driving force in blood bank innovation. Our mission is to empower blood centers with the technology and support they need to optimize operations, strengthen donor engagement, and ultimately save more lives.

Remaining privately held allows BBCS to prioritize agility and responsiveness to the ever-changing needs of the blood banking industry. We foster a culture of collaboration by working closely with our clients to understand their unique challenges and develop tailored solutions. This dedication has resulted in a vast network of satisfied blood center partners across the nation.

BBCS is a recognized leader in Blood Establishment Computer Software (BECS). We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible through cutting-edge product development, industry best practices, and a commitment to user education and support. Our goal is to empower blood centers of all sizes to operate more efficiently, connect with their communities more effectively, and ultimately deliver exceptional patient care.

About LifeSouth Community Blood Centers

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is a non-profit organization headquartered in Florida. They serve over 150 hospitals in four states and collect approximately 300,000 blood donations annually through a network of donor centers and frequent blood drives. LifeSouth relies on volunteer blood donations to meet the critical needs of patients in their service area. Their mission is to provide a safe and sufficient blood supply for the communities they serve and to support ongoing advancements in blood transfusion practices.

