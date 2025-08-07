Lifespan Research Institute Launches Lifespan Alliance, Announces New Leadership and Scientific Advisory Board

Lifespan Research Institute has launched the Lifespan Alliance, a collaborative initiative uniting mission-driven organizations to advance longevity science. The Institute also announced new leadership and a revitalized Scientific Advisory Board to accelerate the development of therapies targeting aging.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifespan Research Institute, a nonprofit leader in longevity science and advocacy, announces the launch of the Lifespan Alliance, a sponsorship initiative uniting mission-driven companies and visionary organizations dedicated to extending healthy human lifespan.

Member organizations, including launch sponsors AgingBiotech.info, Immortal Dragons, Rejuve.bio, Ora Biomedical, and Quadrascope, have the opportunity to collaborate in a variety of initiatives that integrate science and advocacy, building a high-trust ecosystem focused on delivering real-world impact to address the diseases of aging.

More information on the Lifespan Alliance is available at Lifespan Research Institute's website: www.lifespan.io/lifespan-alliance

Lifespan Research Institute Board Members Keith Comito and Dr. Oliver Medvedik have stepped into the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, respectively, to lead this initiative and strengthen Lifespan Research Institute's scientific and outreach programs. These appointments reflect LRI's commitment to combining visionary leadership with scientific rigor, and to leverage decades of experience in ecosystem building to create a network capable of strategically identifying and overcoming core bottlenecks in aging research.

"Aging research is at a critical inflection point," said Keith Comito. "What we do now will shape our future and that of generations to come. At Lifespan Research Institute, we're focused on uniting the public and the field around the most promising initiatives to rapidly turn science into real-world therapies that extend healthy human life."

As part of its commitment to advancing initiatives with the greatest potential to extend healthy life through science, innovation, and collaboration, the Institute has also revitalized its Scientific Advisory Board. Newly appointed members include distinguished researchers and science communicators such as Drs. Felipe Sierra, Irina Conboy, and Matt Kaeberlein.

"I'm excited to be part of this reinvigorated and refocused organization," said Dr. Oliver Medvedik. "Our unified mission of research and outreach aims to equip stakeholders with accurate, actionable information in longevity biosciences, and to advance scientific understanding of the fundamental processes of aging. I believe our work is essential to guiding medicine toward a new frontier of scientifically validated anti-aging interventions."

Backed by new leadership, a distinguished Scientific Advisory Board, and the Lifespan Alliance, Lifespan Research Institute is committed to turning bold ideas into real-world impact, advancing therapeutics that treat aging as a modifiable biological process, while also building the public trust necessary to hasten the arrival of therapies which can extend healthy human life.

To learn more, visit the redesigned website at www.lifespan.io.

