Lifespan.io and SENS Research Foundation Unite to Launch a New Powerhouse in Aging Research

Lifespan.io and SENS Research Foundation have merged to form Lifespan Research Institute, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to advancing regenerative medicine and promoting access to longevity solutions.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifespan.io (Lifespan Extension Advocacy Foundation) and SENS Research Foundation are excited to announce the completion of their merger, forming a new 501(c)(3) non-profit: Lifespan Research Institute.

Lifespan Research Institute ("LRI") will develop, promote, and ensure widespread access to regenerative medicine solutions targeting the disabilities and diseases of aging, combining direct research efforts with robust education, affiliation, and outreach programs. The newly merged organization will focus on two core areas: Research and Outreach.

LRI's research program will leverage their Research and Education Center in Mountain View, CA for targeted internal scientific projects and comprehensive education of the next generation of scientists and leaders. The outreach program will encompass strong advocacy work necessary to propel the industry's research and momentum forward through the Longevity Investor Network, News Outlet, and other initiatives. With this new structure, the organization is positioned to drive greater impact by delivering solutions that directly tackle the effects of the biological aging process.

Lifespan Research Institute is dedicated to ensuring that the benefits of longevity research are accessible on the international stage, with the aim of creating a future where everyone has access to biomedical advancements. Executive team Lisa Fabiny-Kiser and Stephanie Dainow are focused on growing this new organization's role in research and advocacy for the benefit of the longevity industry and aging research.

"It is with great pride that we are able to announce today the merging of our organizations and our missions for the advancement of research on aging. SRF has long been focused on the importance of community and collaboration, and this merger highlights the strength we can achieve when we come together to reimagine aging." - Lisa Fabiny-Kiser, Chief Executive Officer

"Lifespan Research Institute is driven by a passionate international team committed to a cause that matters to all of us: helping people live longer, healthier lives. Using science and technology, our mission is enabling something truly priceless—more time. More time to enjoy life fully, spend with the people we love, and experience everything life has to offer. The future of longevity science has never been brighter, and with this incredible team, we're ready to help shape what comes next." - Stephanie Dainow, Chief Business Officer

The Board of Directors of Lifespan Research Institute includes Bill Liao, Keith Comito, Oliver Medvedik, Kevin Perrott, Paul Spiegel, Barbara Logan, Andrew Aiello, and Kevin Dewalt.

"This merger brings two great organizations together to develop and spread new and exciting science into the longevity space. I very much look forward to the new directions that the combined team are going to bring to the world!" – Bill Liao, Chairman

"Lifespan.io and SRF have shared a rich legacy in the battle against age-related diseases, driven by passion and purpose in both advocacy and research. Today, we unite these powerful forces to forge an organization uniquely equipped to identify and advance the most transformative projects in our field. Together with you, the Lifespan Research Institute will work to create a future where vitality and long-lasting health are within reach for everyone." - Keith Comito, President of the Board

For ongoing updates, please visit our website at www.LifespanResearchInstitute.org For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About SENS Research Foundation

Founded in 2009, SENS Research Foundation, a leading non-profit organization located in Mountain View, CA, is renowned for its cutting-edge research into the science of aging and regenerative medicine. Through its innovative research program at their 11,000 sq. ft. Silicon Valley based Research and Education Center, the SENS Research Foundation is revolutionizing the approach to preventing and treating age-related decline, aiming to address the root causes of aging to extend the healthy years of life.

About Lifespan.io

Founded in 2014, Lifespan.io is a dynamic hub for advancing the frontier of longevity research. The non-profit organization is dedicated to fostering collaboration between scientists, researchers, and the broader community to accelerate progress in extending healthy human lifespan. Their website serves as a nexus for disseminating information about ongoing research initiatives, sharing updates on funded projects, and providing educational resources to raise awareness about the potential of longevity science.

Lifespan.io's mission is not only to support scientific endeavors but also to inspire a collective effort towards achieving longer, healthier lives for all.

Media Contact

Christie Sacco, Lifespan Research Institute, 1 650-336-1780, [email protected], https://www.lifespan.io/

SOURCE Lifespan Research Institute