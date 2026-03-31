LifeSpeak Adds Strategic Leaders to Expand Partnerships and Market Reach

"LifeSpeak is investing in the leadership and capabilities needed to expand how and where our solutions are delivered, so more people can access the support they need to improve their health and wellbeing." Jason Campana, CEO of LifeSpeak Post this

"LifeSpeak is investing in the leadership and capabilities needed to expand how and where our solutions are delivered," said Jason Campana, CEO of LifeSpeak. "Stratton will help us build a more effective partnerships engine across the benefits ecosystem, while Esther will strengthen how we show up in the market and how we engage customers over time. Both roles are central to our continued growth story."

Building a partnerships model designed for scale

As Senior Vice President of Alliances, Stratton McKee will lead LifeSpeak's partnerships strategy, expanding relationships across health plans, life and disability carriers, benefits providers, health and wellbeing platforms, and unions and associations. His focus is on building a structured, scalable alliances function that integrates LifeSpeak into channels where people already access support.

McKee brings experience building and leading alliances and distribution teams across healthcare and benefits. Most recently, he served as Head of Distribution, North America at YuLife, and previously held leadership roles at Garner Health and LifeWorks, where he developed strategic partnerships and drove growth across multiple segments.

"I'm excited to join LifeSpeak at a time when demand for accessible, high-impact mental health and wellbeing solutions continues to grow," said McKee. "Partnerships are a central part of how we scale. We're building an alliances structure across health plans, carriers, benefits providers, platforms, and associations to meet people where they already access support and extend LifeSpeak's reach in a meaningful way.

"We're also building the team to support that effort," he added. "We're looking for people who know how to create value through partnerships and want to help build a modern alliances function inside a company that's defining its category."

Strengthening how LifeSpeak shows up in the market

As Senior Vice President of Marketing, Esther Korotkin will lead LifeSpeak's marketing strategy across demand generation, brand, and lifecycle engagement. Her focus is on clarifying LifeSpeak's market position, expanding reach, and strengthening how the company connects with customers as demand for proactive wellbeing support continues to grow.

Korotkin brings more than 15 years of experience leading brand and growth strategies for healthcare and technology companies. She has built marketing functions that support expansion, improve alignment across teams, and drive engagement across the customer lifecycle. Her work spans brand strategy, go-to-market execution, demand generation, and translating complex solutions into clear, relevant narratives. Prior to joining LifeSpeak, Korotkin held senior marketing leadership roles at SDL, Garner Health, and MD Clarity.

"I'm excited to join LifeSpeak at a time when organizations are rethinking how they support mental health and wellbeing," said Korotkin. "There's a clear shift toward solutions that are accessible, personalized, and measurable. LifeSpeak is well-positioned to meet that need. My focus is on strengthening the brand, sharpening how we communicate our value, and helping more organizations connect their people with the support they need."

Continued investment to support growth

The addition of McKee and Korotkin reflects LifeSpeak's continued focus on building the team and capabilities needed to support growth. As organizations look for solutions that improve outcomes and reduce complexity, LifeSpeak is expanding how it delivers support, both through partnerships and through a more focused, effective go-to-market approach.

For more information about LifeSpeak, visit www.lifespeak.com.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak is a leading provider of digital wellbeing solutions, supporting more than 14 million people across 1,000+ organizations worldwide. Our expert-led, AI-powered platform helps individuals navigate their health at every stage—from managing existing challenges to building healthier habits that last. From mental and physical health to caregiving and substance use health, LifeSpeak delivers personalized guidance that improves health outcomes, lowers health claims, and builds healthier, more engaged, higher-performing teams. Trusted by top employers and wellness partners, LifeSpeak is shaping the future of population health. Learn more at www.lifespeak.com.

Media Contact

Jason Campana, LifeSpeak, 1 (866) 287-4118, [email protected], www.lifespeak.com

SOURCE LifeSpeak