LifeSpeak Appoints Flint Brenton as Acting Chief Executive Officer

Leadership transition supports the company's next phase of innovation, operational excellence, and customer-focused growth

MINNEAPOLIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LifeSpeak Inc. today announced the appointment of Flint Brenton as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Brenton succeeds Jason Campana, who stepped down as Acting CEO following more than 14 years with the company.

Brenton will continue serving as Chairman of LifeSpeak's Board throughout this transition period and will work closely with the permanent CEO, once appointed, to help ensure continuity, alignment, and long-term stability across the business.

As LifeSpeak enters its next phase of growth, the company is focused on strengthening operational excellence, deepening customer and partner alignment, and accelerating innovation across its wellbeing solutions.

"LifeSpeak has an incredible opportunity ahead," said Flint Brenton. "We are focused on building a stronger, more aligned organization that delivers meaningful innovation for our customers, stronger engagement experiences for members, and measurable outcomes for the organizations we serve. By strengthening execution and maintaining a sharp focus on customer needs, we believe we can create significant long-term value for our clients, partners, and members."

Brenton brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth technology and SaaS organizations through periods of transformation, operational scaling, and strategic growth. Over the course of his career, he has served as CEO of companies including Centrify, CollabNet VersionOne, AccelOps, Tidal Software, and Syntellis Performance Solutions. Brenton has built a strong reputation for aligning teams around strategic priorities, strengthening organizational culture, and helping companies navigate complex periods of growth and change with greater operational discipline and execution.

In addition to his operational leadership experience, Brenton has a longstanding personal commitment to mental health and wellbeing. He recently completed a master's degree in counseling and has dedicated significant time supporting individuals and families navigating mental health challenges.

"Flint brings a strong combination of operational leadership, strategic focus, and people-centered leadership. As LifeSpeak continues evolving to meet the changing needs of customers and members, we believe his experience will help strengthen execution, accelerate innovation, and support the company's long-term growth strategy," stated Beedie Capital.

The LifeSpeak Board of Directors also expressed gratitude to Jason Campana for his contributions over the past several years.

"We want to sincerely thank Jason for the impact he has had on LifeSpeak over the last 14 years," stated the Board of Directors. "His leadership and dedication helped shape the company and build the foundation that supports the business today. We are grateful for his many contributions and wish him the very best moving forward."

LifeSpeak leadership will continue engaging closely with employees, customers, and partners throughout the transition as the company advances its focus on innovation, engagement, and long-term customer success.

For more information about LifeSpeak, visit www.lifespeak.com.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak is a leading provider of digital wellbeing solutions, supporting more than 14 million people across 1,000+ organizations worldwide. Our expert-led, AI-powered platform helps individuals navigate their health at every stage—from managing existing challenges to building healthier habits that last. From mental and physical health to caregiving and substance use health, LifeSpeak delivers personalized guidance that improves health outcomes, lowers health claims, and builds healthier, more engaged, higher-performing teams. Trusted by top employers and wellness partners, LifeSpeak is shaping the future of population health. Learn more at www.lifespeak.com.

Media Contact

Esther Korotkin, LifeSpeak Inc., 1 (866) 287-4118, [email protected], www.lifespeak.com

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.