LifeSpeak Expands Executive Team to Set a New Standard in Digital Wellbeing

"LifeSpeak is entering an exciting new chapter as organizations demand wellbeing solutions that are reliable, flexible, hyper-personalized, and proven to make a difference," said Jason Campana, CEO of LifeSpeak. "Adam, Matt, and Thania bring world-class leadership across the disciplines that matter most. Their experience will help us meet rising demand, scale responsibly, and deliver exceptional value to our clients, partners, and members. With these additions, we have the strongest leadership team we've ever had—and it positions us for what's next."

Built to grow: experienced leaders driving scalable impact

As Chief Revenue Officer, Adam Cohen will oversee LifeSpeak's full commercial strategy across enterprise, channel and reseller markets. He will be responsible for scaling revenue and expanding LifeSpeak's market penetration as demand for proactive wellness benefits continue to accelerate. A veteran go-to-market and sales leader in the public sector SaaS, health tech and workplace wellbeing industries, Cohen was most recently Chief Revenue Officer at SDL and Garner Health. He also served as Vice President of North America at LifeWorks, where he led teams responsible for enterprise growth and market expansion.

Matt Smolko, Chief Financial Officer, will lead LifeSpeak's financial and corporate operations, including planning and forecasting, financial reporting, pricing and organizational target setting. He will be responsible for strengthening LifeSpeak's operational discipline and financial rigor to support sustainable, profitable growth. With more than 20 years of corporate finance experience, including over a decade overseeing finance teams at SaaS companies, Smolko most recently served as CFO of PE-backed SafeSend, where he supported the company's sale to Thomson Reuters.

As Senior Vice President of Client Experience, Thania Cadet will lead post-sale operations, including onboarding, retention and customer success at LifeSpeak. She will focus on deepening the company's long-term partnerships and delivering an industry-leading customer and partner experience with measurable outcomes. Cadet previously served as Vice President of Account Management at Garner Health, where she developed performance frameworks and segmentation strategies to support satisfaction, quality and cost improvements. She also held several leadership roles at LifeWorks, where she oversaw product strategy and U.S. go-to-market execution.

Delivering personalized wellbeing that works

LifeSpeak combines expert-led content in a variety of formats with guided programs, evidence-based tools, live coaching, and AI-powered recommendations. From Mental Health and Substance Use Health to Parenting & Caregiving and Fitness & Nutrition, each standalone or bundled track is designed to help people manage challenges earlier, build healthier habits, and reduce reliance on higher-cost care. In fact, 91% of LifeSpeak members report avoiding a doctor or therapist visit since using the platform—clear proof that proactive support reduces downline costs.

Employers and health plans can start with one wellness track or several, then scale over time all through a single digital front door. With 18% average utilization and 98% of members reporting improved physical and mental health, LifeSpeak delivers support people use and outcomes organizations can measure.

This proven impact is what the company's expanded leadership team is poised to scale even further.

"Our newly expanded leadership team strengthens our ability to accelerate commercial growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deepen client partnerships," said Campana. "LifeSpeak remains committed to advancing evidence-based resources, data-driven insights, AI innovation, and personalized support that drive real outcomes for our customers and partners. Our solutions are already improving retention and productivity while helping organizations address escalating healthcare costs, reduce burnout, and avoid unnecessary clinical escalation—and Adam, Matt, and Thania will help us scale that impact even further."

As organizations seek solutions that support health outcomes and reduce costs, LifeSpeak is investing in what comes next—from smarter personalization and flexible delivery to easily digestible content formats that fit real life. With an expanded leadership team and a clear vision for the future, LifeSpeak is building the infrastructure to meet rising demand—at scale, and with measurable impact.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak is a leading provider of digital wellbeing solutions, supporting more than 14 million people across 1,000+ organizations worldwide. Our expert-led, AI-powered platform helps individuals navigate their health at every stage—from managing existing challenges to building healthier habits that last. From mental and physical health to caregiving and substance use management, LifeSpeak delivers personalized guidance that improves health outcomes, lowers health claims, and builds healthier, more engaged, higher-performing teams. Trusted by top employers and wellness partners, LifeSpeak is shaping the future of population health. Learn more at www.lifespeak.com.

