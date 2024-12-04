LifeSpeak Inc. Expands Weight Management Libraries and Wellbeing Solutions with New GLP-1 Resources to Help Employers and Health Plans Maximize Their Investment in GLP-1s

By making LifeSpeak Inc.'s whole-person wellbeing solutions part of their GLP-1 strategy, employers and health plans can enhance the effectiveness of these medications, reduce the risk of weight regain, and support long-term health improvements. Post this

Developed by a team of trusted experts—including registered dietitians, endocrinologists, mental health professionals, nutritionists, diabetes specialists, and exercise professionals—LifeSpeak Inc.'s GLP-1 resources are designed to help employers and health plans maximize the value of their GLP-1 coverage. Available through Wellbeats Wellness and LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, these evidence-based tools complement GLP-1 therapies by addressing critical aspects of whole-person health. By offering practical, relatable education, LifeSpeak Inc. supports sustainable weight loss and long-term health improvements, positioning GLP-1s as part of a comprehensive strategy for lasting wellbeing, rather than a short-term solution.

With healthcare spending expected to rise by 8% in 2025, employers and health plans are looking for innovative solutions that improve health while managing costs. According to a recent Business Group on Health report, conditions like obesity and diabetes are primary contributors to this projected cost increase, with coverage for obesity treatment projected to be offered by 83% of employers in 2027 (up from 67% in 2024). This is in addition to the 96% of employers that already provide GLP-1 coverage for employees with diabetes.

"By making LifeSpeak Inc.'s whole-person wellbeing solutions part of their GLP-1 strategy, employers and health plans can enhance the effectiveness of these medications, reduce the risk of weight regain, and support long-term health improvements," said Michael Held, founder and CEO of LifeSpeak Inc. "We're thrilled to announce that we've enriched our already comprehensive weight management libraries to meet the needs of employers and health plans that continue to see increased demand for GLP-1s, and to help individuals achieve sustainable results."

LifeSpeak Inc.'s GLP-1 resources provide guidance on medications like semaglutides (i.e., Wegovy®, Ozempic®) and liraglutides (i.e., Saxenda®), while providing practical nutrition and exercise tips that can optimize results. LifeSpeak Inc.'s holistic approach to weight management also addresses anxiety, depression, and self-perception shifts that can be part of the weight loss journey; the role physical activity plays in supporting weight loss; meal planning and nutrition that maximizes the benefits of GLP-1s; how mindfulness can contribute to eating and nutrition patterns; and why it's important to avoid turning to substances as a coping mechanism.

"The success of GLP-1 medications hinges on understanding the vital connection between mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing and healthy weight management. At LifeSpeak, we're dedicated to equipping employers and health plans with evidence-based, engaging, and up-to-date resources to help their employees and members make sustainable progress in their wellness goals—whether that's losing weight, feeling more energetic, reducing risks associated with obesity, or otherwise. By staying ahead of emerging trends and continually refreshing our evidence-based resources, we ensure individuals receive the practical tools and support they need to thrive."

To learn more about GLP-1 and weight management resources from LifeSpeak Inc., download the ebook "Maximize Your GLP-1 Investment: Drive Sustainable Health Outcomes and ROI with LifeSpeak Inc.'s Whole-Person Wellbeing Solutions," or watch this short video outlining our approach to holistic GLP-1 weight management support.

