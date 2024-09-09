LifeSpeak Inc. Joins The Partner Collective(TM) by Collective Health

We're proud to empower organizations and individuals with the support they need to take on life's daily challenges, like caregiving stress and substance use, while helping them improve their fitness, nutrition, and mental wellbeing. Post this

"To maximize engagement and outcomes, wellbeing programs must be comprehensive, easy for organizations to implement, and easy for individuals and families to participate in, and that's what we hope to achieve by joining The Partner Collective," said Michael Held, CEO and founder of LifeSpeak Inc. "We're proud to empower organizations and individuals with the support they need to take on life's daily challenges, like caregiving stress and substance use, while helping them improve their fitness, nutrition, and mental wellbeing."

For more information about Collective Health, visit http://www.collectivehealth.com. To learn more about solutions from LifeSpeak Inc., visit http://www.lifespeak.com.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

Celebrating 20 years of supporting wellbeing, LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and other organizations across the globe. With a suite of digital solutions, LifeSpeak enables organizations to deliver best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, catering to individuals throughout their wellbeing journeys. The LifeSpeak Inc. portfolio of solutions spans every pillar of wellbeing, including LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, Wellbeats Wellness, Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, ALAViDA Substance Use, and LIFT session Fitness. Insights from LifeSpeak Inc.'s digital and data-driven solutions empower organizations and individuals to take impactful action to strengthen wellbeing and maximize workplace performance. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn, or visit http://www.LifeSpeak.com. Because wellbeing can't wait.

About Collective Health

Collective Health is the leading health benefits platform that brings together medical, dental, vision, pharmacy, and program partners into an integrated solution that better enables employees and their families to understand, navigate, and pay for healthcare. By reducing the administrative lift of delivering health benefits, providing an intuitive member experience, and helping control costs and improve outcomes, the company guides employees toward healthier lives and companies toward healthier bottom lines. Collective Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has additional offices in Lehi, UT, and Plano, TX. For more, please visit collectivehealth.com.

