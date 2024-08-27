LifeSpeak Inc. Partners With Health Analytics Intelligence Platform Springbuk to Deliver Whole-Person Wellbeing to Employers

By integrating LifeSpeak Inc. resources and expertise into Activate Marketplace, more employers will be equipped to help their employees meet and overcome life's daily challenges. Post this

"Partnering with LifeSpeak enhances our ability to provide employers with robust, whole-person wellbeing solutions," said Joy Powell, CEO of Springbuk. "By integrating LifeSpeak's diverse offerings into the Springbuk Activate Marketplace, we are helping employers address critical health challenges and improve overall employee wellness, reinforcing our commitment to innovative, data-driven health solutions."

As a result of this partnership, employers who work with Springbuk will now have access to the full suite of population wellbeing solutions from LifeSpeak Inc., including Wellbeats Wellness, LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, and ALAViDA Substance Use.

"To create programs that meet the unique and changing needs of their workforces over time, employers need access to a comprehensive suite of solutions, which is what Activate Marketplace provides," said Michael Held, CEO and founder of LifeSpeak Inc. "By integrating LifeSpeak Inc. resources and expertise into this marketplace, more employers will be equipped to help their employees meet and overcome life's daily challenges, such as caregiving stress and substance use, while proactively improving their overall health through a focused approach on fitness, nutrition, and mental wellbeing."

For more information about Springbuk Activate, visit http://www.springbuk.com/activate. To learn more about solutions from LifeSpeak Inc., visit http://www.lifespeak.com.

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to sharpen their benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides curated action steps and strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments. Learn more at springbuk.com.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

Celebrating 20 years of supporting wellbeing, LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and other organizations across the globe. With a suite of digital solutions, LifeSpeak enables organizations to deliver best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, catering to individuals throughout their wellbeing journeys. The LifeSpeak Inc. portfolio of solutions spans every pillar of wellbeing, including LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, Wellbeats Wellness, Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, ALAViDA Substance Use, and LIFT session Fitness. Insights from LifeSpeak's digital and data-driven solutions empower organizations and individuals to take impactful action to strengthen wellbeing and maximize workplace performance. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn, or visit http://www.LifeSpeak.com. Because wellbeing can't wait.

