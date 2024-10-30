LifeSpeak Inc. Recognizes National Family Caregivers Month with Insights to Support Working Caregivers

National Family Caregivers Month reminds us every year to celebrate the efforts of family caregivers and to advocate for benefits and services that support them Post this

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2024 LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX: LSPK), the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and other organizations, recognizes the urgent need for tools and resources that support employee caregivers at work and at home. In recognition of National Family Caregivers Month in November, LifeSpeak Inc. is sharing tips that employers can use to help caregivers in what can be lonely and daunting–but ultimately rewarding–work.

The value caregivers provide to our society as a whole is undeniable. Yet, it's also easy to understand why 41% of parents say most days they are so stressed they cannot function and 60% of all caregivers say they experience stress, depression, and burnout. Also, new data from a Surgeon General's Advisory Report suggests that parents and caregivers are disproportionately affected by mental health conditions. For example, in 2023, 33% of parents reported high levels of stress in the past month compared with 20% of other adults. Furthermore, the impact of caregiving is felt by employers as workplace productivity is on average one third–or an estimated $5,600 per employee–lower than for non-caregivers, when annualized across all employees.

"National Family Caregivers Month reminds us every year to celebrate the efforts of family caregivers and to advocate for benefits and services that support them," said Michael Held, founder and CEO of LifeSpeak Inc. "However, it's important for employers and other organizations to consider caregivers all year long. That's why LifeSpeak Inc. delivers tangible advice and guidance that is helpful, hopeful, and informative for any caregiving journey, and that is accessible anytime, anywhere."

According to Held, employers who seek to provide comprehensive support for the mental and physical wellbeing of working caregivers should consider the following tips:

Meet caregivers where they're at in their personal journeys. Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, a product of LifeSpeak Inc., supports caregivers with a comprehensive suite of resources for carers of adults and children. It offers free, easy access to educational materials, webinars, resources and consultative services with experts. The expert content provided by Torchlight is current and represents a range of learning styles with videos, worksheets, guides, and questionnaires. Plus, content is regularly added to support emerging employee interests. For example, Torchlight recently released a series of guides that explore the challenges and emotional complexities of planning for pregnancy, infertility, pregnancy and post-partum health, and adoption. Key topics include managing stress, navigating reproductive loss, maintaining relationships, and supporting loved ones through their fertility journey and beyond.

Recognize the whole-person impact of caregiving. While there are many commonalities associated with caregiving, every individual and family has unique needs. Some employees may be experiencing the pain and stress of infertility or loss, while others are balancing the needs of childcare and work, and others are providing both child and eldercare for loved ones. The stress of these situations can make it difficult to stick with healthy routines and easy to skip exercise, overindulge in unhealthy foods, sleep less than needed, or form unsafe habits with substances like alcohol and cannabis. Employers can help by offering virtual solutions from LifeSpeak Inc., such as Wellbeats Wellness online fitness, mindfulness and nutrition content; LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience featuring digital education to build life skills and coping strategies; and ALAViDA Substance Use, with coaching to support healthier relationships with alcohol and other substances.

Acknowledge and recognize the dual roles of caregivers. This can be hard at a workplace, where day-to-day duties may camouflage other challenges employees face. Yet, one way to bring caregiving to light is to openly acknowledge the hard work caregiving entails. Making it okay to admit at work that one is overwhelmed can, in itself, reduce stress.

Look for symptoms of stress. Encourage managers, leaders, and colleagues to pay attention to signs of stress and burnout among their coworkers, especially those who double as caregivers. Exhaustion, irritability and frustration, inability to concentrate, or frequent illnesses are common signs that someone may be stretched to their limits.

Communicate clearly and often. When a person is feeling overwhelmed, they may not know where to turn for help. By keeping information about available caregiving benefits or resources top of mind for employees, they are more likely to find support when they need it. Not only can this help avoid a caregiving crisis, but it empowers employees to help themselves and their coworkers.

Supporting working caregivers isn't just a matter of empathy; it's a strategic imperative for organizations seeking a thriving and productive workforce. By acknowledging the multifaceted challenges caregivers face, providing access to comprehensive resources like those offered by LifeSpeak Inc., and fostering a supportive work environment, employers can empower their employees to navigate the complexities of caregiving while maintaining their wellbeing and contributing to their full potential at work. Ultimately, a supportive approach to caregiving fosters a more resilient, engaged, and productive workforce, benefiting both employees and the organization as a whole.

To learn more about whole-person workplace wellbeing solutions, visit LifeSpeak.com.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

Celebrating 20 years of supporting wellbeing, LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and other organizations across the globe. With a suite of digital solutions, LifeSpeak enables organizations to deliver best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, catering to individuals throughout their wellbeing journeys. The LifeSpeak Inc. portfolio of solutions spans every pillar of wellbeing, including LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, Wellbeats Wellness, Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, ALAViDA Substance Use, and LIFT session Fitness. Insights from LifeSpeak's digital and data-driven solutions empower organizations and individuals to take impactful action to strengthen wellbeing and maximize workplace performance. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn, or visit http://www.LifeSpeak.com. Because wellbeing can't wait.

