LifeSpeak Inc. releases new data showcasing the impact of ALAViDA's substance use management solution available through employer and health plan benefits

By combining self-monitoring and reporting tools that individuals can complete at their own pace with live coaching that delivers empathy and encouragement, ALAViDA makes lasting change possible for individuals across the spectrum of substance use needs. Post this

According to a CDC study, alcohol related disorders drive $10.2 billion in annual spending, while opioid-related disorders accounts for $7.3 billion in spending. ALAViDA uses personalized coaching, evidence-based best practices, and accessible expert content to break down barriers to seeking substance use support, such as privacy, cost, lack of education about substance use disorders, and the inability of programs to meet individuals where they're at in their personal journeys.

February 2025 data reveals impressive outcomes for ALAViDA participants:

79% reduced consumption by 2.2 units per day;

77% saw a reduction in the severity of their substance use;

79% saw improvements in their daily life functioning;

68% gained greater control over their substance use; and

79% reported fewer depressive symptoms.

In addition, participants who incorporated coaching from ALAViDA logged into their online portal 66% more often, and completed 47% more educational modules, and 56% more journal entries than individuals who did not engage with ALAViDA'S iCBT coaching.

For a deeper understanding of ALAViDA's evidence-based approach and the key factors driving these outcomes, download Human-Centered, Results-Focused: The New Era of Substance Use Benefits.

"By combining self-monitoring and reporting tools that individuals can complete at their own pace with live coaching that delivers empathy and encouragement, ALAViDA makes lasting change possible for individuals across the spectrum of substance use needs," said Held.

LifeSpeak Inc. offers personalized care and educational resources for individuals who are struggling with, or wish to change their relationship with substances, in addition to training for managers and support for families and loved ones who are affected by substance use.

The LifeSpeak Inc. suite of solutions – including fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, mental health, parenting and caregiving, and substance use – is designed to be accessible, allowing anyone to learn and participate from anywhere, at their own pace, and on their own schedules. LifeSpeak Inc. resources and programs proudly feature a variety of experts representing different physical and mental abilities, genders, ages, and sexualities, ensuring relatability and inclusivity.

Learn more about LifeSpeak Inc.'s holistic wellbeing solutions at http://www.LifeSpeak.com.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and other organizations across the globe. With a suite of digital solutions, LifeSpeak enables organizations to deliver best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, catering to individuals throughout their wellbeing journeys. The LifeSpeak Inc. portfolio of solutions spans every pillar of wellbeing, including mental health and mindfulness, fitness and nutrition, parenting and caregiving, and substance use management. Insights from LifeSpeak's digital and data-driven solutions empower organizations and individuals to take impactful action to strengthen wellbeing and maximize workplace performance. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn, or visit http://www.LifeSpeak.com. Because wellbeing can't wait.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, LifeSpeak Inc., 651.230.9192, [email protected], http://www.lifespeak.com

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.