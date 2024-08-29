LifeSpeak Inc. to Release New Adaptive Fitness Series, Underscoring Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in Wellbeing

Our Adaptive Fitness series will create a supportive community that helps people overcome barriers and that celebrates all forms of movement. Post this

"Everyone approaches their fitness goals from a different starting place and ability level, but a common factor to success is having easy access to experts and content that is inspirational, educational, and supportive," said Michael Held, founder and CEO of LifeSpeak Inc. "The Paralympic Games serve as a powerful reminder of what's possible when barriers are broken down and people have support to achieve their goals. Our Adaptive Fitness series will create a supportive community that helps people overcome barriers and that celebrates all forms of movement."

LifeSpeak Inc.'s Adaptive Fitness series will feature a diverse lineup of certified instructors, each offering unique perspectives and experiences to inspire individuals of all backgrounds to engage in high-quality, proven fitness activities. The company's education-based classes are led by relatable instructors and include integrated, custom goal-based programs that engage individuals of all ages, abilities, and interests. The Adaptive Fitness series will include classes such as strength training workouts, stretching and mobilization, and beginner and intermediate activity level options.

"Our suite of wellbeing resources meets each individual where they're at in their wellbeing journey, while supporting the broader health needs of the organizations that provide health and wellbeing benefits," said Held. "We're proud to foster wellbeing inclusivity through all we do, and to contribute to the greater goal of making wellness and a healthy lifestyle attainable for all people."

In addition to Wellbeats Wellness, the entire LifeSpeak Inc. suite of solutions – including LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, and ALAViDA Substance Use – is designed to be accessible, allowing anyone to learn and participate from anywhere, at their own pace, and on their own schedules. LifeSpeak Inc. resources and programs proudly feature a variety of experts representing different physical and mental abilities, genders, ages, and sexualities, ensuring relatability and inclusivity.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

Celebrating 20 years of supporting wellbeing, LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and other organizations across the globe. With a suite of digital solutions, LifeSpeak enables organizations to deliver best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, catering to individuals throughout their wellbeing journeys. The LifeSpeak Inc. portfolio of solutions spans every pillar of wellbeing, including LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, Wellbeats Wellness, Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, ALAViDA Substance Use, and LIFT session Fitness. Insights from LifeSpeak Inc.'s digital and data-driven solutions empower organizations and individuals to take impactful action to strengthen wellbeing and maximize workplace performance. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn, or visit http://www.LifeSpeak.com. Because wellbeing can't wait.

