LifeSpeak Integrates Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving into Its Wellness Platform, Expanding Flexible Support for Employers

"Employers can offer caregiving support alongside other wellbeing solutions—without managing multiple vendors." - Jason Campana, CEO of LifeSpeak Post this

"Torchlight has long been a trusted resource for supporting working caregivers," said Jason Campana, CEO of LifeSpeak. "Bringing it onto LifeSpeak's evolved platform gives employers the flexibility to offer caregiving as a standalone solution or alongside other wellbeing support, without managing multiple vendors. What sets this apart is that caregivers are not only supported with navigation and expert guidance—they also receive curated self-care resources designed specifically for caregivers, drawing from LifeSpeak's mental health, fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness expertise. We're supporting the whole person, not just the caregiving role."

Personalized support across every stage of caregiving

The Parenting & Caregiving Wellness Track supports employees across the full caregiving spectrum, including fertility and family planning, parenting, care for children and dependents with disabilities or complex needs, chronic illness, eldercare, and end-of-life care. Members receive a tailored experience through caregiver profiles, dynamic content hubs, and access to credentialed advisors and concierge services.

Support includes live expert sessions, country-specific guidance, and practical tools designed to help caregivers manage daily demands, reduce stress, and make informed decisions as their needs evolve.

Measurable impact for wellbeing and workforce stability

Caregiving stress, which now affects an estimated one in four employees, has a measurable impact on both employee wellbeing and workforce stability. Industry research shows that between 40 and 70 percent of caregivers experience clinically significant symptoms of depression, underscoring the need for accessible, ongoing support that evolves with real life.

LifeSpeak's own data highlights the value of integrated, easy-to-use caregiving resources: 97 percent of members say the platform helps them better manage stress, and 92 percent say access to LifeSpeak increases their likelihood of staying with their employer.

"I would be lost trying to figure out how to support my son without this benefit. There is so much information to navigate, and without the guidance and support I've received here, it would feel nearly impossible to manage as a working parent."

— LifeSpeak member

"Caregiving doesn't look the same for everyone, and it rarely follows a linear path," said Amanda Martell, Director of Human Resources at LifeSpeak. "When support is personalized and visible, rather than siloed or hard to find, it signals to employees that their employer understands the realities they're navigating and is committed to supporting them long term."

Designed to scale without added burden

LifeSpeak supports the Parenting & Caregiving Wellness Track with built-in account management and launch-ready marketing resources, including guided onboarding, ready-to-use communications, and ongoing campaigns aligned to key caregiving moments throughout the year. This ensures the benefit is easy to launch, easy to explain, and easy for employees to understand and use—without placing additional strain on HR or benefits teams.

Launching this month in recognition of National Caregivers Day on February 20, the Parenting & Caregiving Wellness Track is designed as a year-round solution that evolves alongside employees' caregiving responsibilities.

For more information about LifeSpeak, visit www.lifespeak.com.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc. is a leading provider of digital wellbeing solutions, supporting more than 14 million people across 1,000+ organizations worldwide. Our expert-led, AI-powered platform helps individuals navigate their health at every stage—from managing existing challenges to building healthier habits that last. From mental and physical health to caregiving and substance use health, LifeSpeak delivers personalized guidance that improves health outcomes, lowers health claims, and builds healthier, more engaged, higher-performing teams. Trusted by top employers and wellness partners, LifeSpeak is shaping the future of population health. Learn more at www.lifespeak.com.

Media Contact

Jason Campana, LifeSpeak, 1 (866) 287-4118, [email protected], www.lifespeak.com

SOURCE LifeSpeak