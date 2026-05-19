LifeSpring Recovery of Andover to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Substance Use Disorder Treatment Center

"Our mission is to create a place where people feel seen, respected and supported from the moment they walk through the door." Jason Greever Post this

The new center was developed in response to the need for more accessible addiction treatment options in the Wichita area. LifeSpring Recovery of Andover will provide a comprehensive, human-centered approach to recovery and will work with hospital discharge planners, behavioral health providers, therapists, case managers, probation officers, employers and community organizations to make the referral process clear and practical.

"Recovery is deeply personal, but it is also strengthened by community," said Jason Greever, LifeSpring executive director. "Our mission is to create a place where people feel seen, respected and supported from the moment they walk through the door. We want LifeSpring Recovery of Andover to be a resource families and community partners can turn to with confidence."

LifeSpring Recovery of Andover will use a structured treatment model grounded in proven clinical practices, while emphasizing individualized care, family involvement and the steady support people need for long-term recovery.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to become part of the Andover and greater Wichita community," said Doug Leech, chief executive officer of Ascension Recovery Services. "Launching LifeSpring Recovery of Andover is about building a trusted local resource where people can find high-quality care, families can find support and referral partners can feel confident connecting someone to treatment."

About LifeSpring Recovery of Andover

LifeSpring Recovery of Andover is a substance use disorder treatment provider serving the greater Wichita region. The organization offers evidence-based, compassionate care designed to support individuals, families and communities through long-term recovery.

Media Contact

Paige Orme, Punching Nun Group, 1 256-210-8161, [email protected], https://punchingnungroup.com/

SOURCE LifeSpring Recovery of Andover