Lifestyle Brand Luli Bebé Announces Holiday 2025 Gift Guide

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Luli Bebé, the luxury lifestyle brand loved by celebrity moms, announces its Holiday 2025 Gift Guide, spotlighting sleek, sophisticated and stylish bags for modern parenthood. From diaper bags that double as designer handbags to elevated travel and snack essentials, Luli Bebé continues to redefine the parenting experience with products that are as fashionable as they are functional.

"As a mom, I wanted to create bags that didn't force women to choose between style and practicality," Arpi Kachatryan, founder of Luli Bebé. "Our 2025 collection is all about celebrating the elegance of modern motherhood because parents deserve accessories that are as beautiful and versatile as the lives they lead."

Top among them is the best-selling Signature Diaper Bag, designed for moms who need room for everything without looking like they are carrying a diaper bag. It transitions seamlessly from baby duty to personal carry all with ease. It also comes in a petite version that turns into a beautiful compact backpack.

Luli Bebé is made for today's on-the-go families and has become a fast favorite among celebrity moms like Supermodel Adriana Lima, who loves the Classic Snack Bag. This clip-on crossbody strap lets you stay hands-free, while the stain-resistant exterior makes cleaning the bag easy. Another favorite is the Weekender Bag, ideal for ultimate travel and as a hospital bag for moms on the move.

Inspired by two little cousins, Lucy and Lily (Luli), Luli Bebé began with a heartfelt mission to create beautiful products that make moms feel confident, chic and effortlessly prepared wherever life takes them. As a mom-founded brand, Luli Bebé understands what today's parents and caregivers need to carry them through every moment with their little ones.

Luli Bebé bags are perfect for new moms, baby showers, hospital bag prep, daily baby care and stylish travel, making them a thoughtful and practical choice for every stage of parenting life. The collection starts at $59. Luli Bebé is available at Nordstrom, Target and Amazon.

Luli Bebé is a modern lifestyle brand born from the desire to bring elegance, comfort and functionality to motherhood. The thoughtfully designed collection of diaper bags, weekenders and snack bags combines timeless style with the practical needs of today's moms.

