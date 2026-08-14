Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces Celebrates Ribbon Cutting with Greater Memphis Chamber and Memphis City Council

"Returning to the Memphis area to launch Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces has been both a professional and personal journey," said Shell. We believe every customer deserves more than just a building—they deserve a space that improves the way they live, work, and gather. Post this

The celebration brought together Chamber Ambassadors, local business leaders, elected officials, customers, family, and community members to officially welcome Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces and learn more about the company's growing lineup of outdoor structures.

Representatives from the Memphis City Council, including Chairwoman Jana Swearengen-Washington, were also in attendance. During the celebration, the City Council presented a resolution in appreciation and recognition of Shell Berry and Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces, honoring the company's investment in and service to Memphis and the Mid-South.

Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces shared following the event:

"It was an honor to celebrate this milestone with the City of Memphis, Chairwoman Jana Swearengen-Washington, and the Greater Memphis Chamber."

The Memphis City Council also shared its support:

"We are happy that Mr. and Mrs. Berry returned to Memphis after their careers took them away from the city for a while. The City Council wishes you well in your endeavors and appreciates your service to Memphis and the Mid-South!"

Guests had the opportunity to tour the lot, meet the Berry family and Lifestyle team, and explore a variety of storage sheds, workshops, backyard offices, gazebos, metal buildings, and outdoor living structures. The event also gave attendees a closer look at the company's focus on quality craftsmanship, trusted relationships, and a customer-centered buying experience.

The celebration also highlighted Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces' ongoing "Win the Backyard Upgrade" Shed Giveaway. The promotion gives participants the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a custom 10' x 16' storage shed valued at more than $6,200.

Register for the Shed Giveaway:

Giveaway Registration Link

The Greater Memphis Chamber also celebrated the milestone, sharing on social media:

"We're excited to celebrate the Ribbon Cutting for Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces and welcome this growing business to the Greater Memphis Chamber community! Congratulations to the entire LifeStyle Sheds & Spaces team on this exciting milestone! We're proud to celebrate your growth and look forward to seeing the spaces you create across our region."

Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces believes customers are investing in much more than a building—they're investing in additional space to work, gather, create, organize, and enjoy life.

Quote from Shell Berry, Owner

"Returning to the Memphis area to launch Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces has been both a professional and personal journey," said Shell. "We believe every customer deserves more than just a building—they deserve a space that improves the way they live, work, and gather. This ribbon-cutting marks the first step in what we believe will be years of investment, job creation, and service throughout the Mid-South."

Spaces Built Around Your Life.

As a family-owned business, Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces is committed to delivering thoughtfully designed outdoor structures, exceptional customer service, and a no-pressure buying experience for every customer.

High-resolution photos from the ribbon cutting are available upon request.

About Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces

Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces is a locally family owned and operated Mid-South-based provider of thoughtfully designed outdoor structures, including storage buildings, workshops, studios, ancillary living spaces, and gathering structures. The company is recognized for its commitment to craftsmanship, operational integrity, and responsible, values-driven growth. Guided by faith-informed leadership and a stewardship mindset, Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces prioritizes long-term trust, durable construction, and a professional, customer-centered experience. Its mission is to create high-quality, purpose-built spaces that enhance how people live, work, and gather—while strengthening the communities it serves.

Learn more at lifestylesheds.com

Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces

7910 Moriarty Road

Cordova, TN 38018

Website: https://lifestylesheds.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/lifestylesheds

Instagram: https://instagram.com/lifestylesheds

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lifestyleshedsandspaces/

Media Contact

Kimberly Jean Bedard, Kreativ Strategies, 1 6037679717, [email protected], https://kreativstrategies.com/

Shell Berry, Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces, http://lifestyleshedsandspaces.com/

SOURCE Lifestyle Sheds & Spaces