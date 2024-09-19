LIFT Agency Partners with Speedeon for Advanced Audience and Creative Targeting

We're bringing new tools to marketers to understand their customers, and find more like them. Post this

"We're thrilled to partner with Speedeon to bring our partners even more precise audience targeting capabilities," said Mike Fogarty, Managing Partner at LIFT. "By combining our expertise in performance marketing with Speedeon's leading-edge data solutions, we'll be delivering more effective, personalized campaigns and helping our clients to not only know their customers better but to find more like them."

Speedeon's AudienceMaker platform is designed to offer unparalleled data insights, enabling businesses to build custom audiences, model off high-value customers, execute campaigns faster, and achieve better results.

"Partnering with LIFT is an exciting step forward for Speedeon," said Dan McCoy, Chief Revenue Officer at Speedeon. "Their expertise in creating impactful marketing strategies combined with our robust data capabilities will undoubtedly lead to greater success for their clients. Together, we're committed to helping brands grow by truly understanding and connecting with their customers."

The collaboration between Speedeon and LIFT is set to redefine how clients approach their performance marketing, making it easier than ever to achieve meaningful, measurable results. The partnership also reflects LIFT's commitment to leveraging advanced data analytics and technologies to continuously optimize performance creative for its clients.

About LIFT Agency: Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in NYC, and founded in 2003, LIFT is one of the top performance marketing agencies in North America, serving leading consumer and business brands with its innovative, proven approach to cross-channel performance marketing. Specializing in Digital and Social Media, Direct Mail, Email and CRM, as well as Conversion UX/UI, LIFT is known for its effective application of strategy, analytics and direct response creative to accelerate customer growth. LIFT's mission is to continuously deliver new and innovative ways for customers to connect with the brands it serves; to learn more about LIFT's solutions, clients and practices areas, visit https://liftagency.co/.

About Speedeon: Based in Cleveland, Ohio, and founded in 2008, Speedeon delivers advertisers the marketing data, insights and tools necessary to acquire and retain valuable customers. The company's flagship consumer intelligence platform, AudienceMaker, unlocks instantaneous access to audience insights, creation and cross-channel activation capabilities. Supported by a team of motivated, passionate, and forward-thinking marketers, strategists, and data scientists, Speedeon's solutions produce real clients results across verticals. To learn more about Speedeon and client success, visit http://speedeondata.com/.

