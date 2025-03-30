Ligent Inc. and Hisense to Showcase Innovations at OFC 2025

"We're here to lead, innovate, and showcase how our cutting-edge technologies support and empower our customers" Dr. Jin Hong, CEO and President of Ligent. Post this

1.6T OSFP 2xDR4 Silicon Photonics and EML-based fully and half re-timed: Demonstrating unmatched performance and efficiency for next-generation AI clusters.

1.6T 2xVR4 VCSEL and peek into 400G per Lane for 3.2T Transceivers: Showcasing advancements with 200G VCSELs and 400G TFLN modulators, setting the stage for high-capacity, ultra-efficient future data centers.

800G QSFP-DD ZR & LR4: Live demonstrations of long-range, high-capacity optical connectivity for demanding DCI/metro applications.

Interoperability of 400/800G fully re-timed, LPO and half re-timed LRO or TRO: Featuring products like 800G 2xFR4/2xDR4 Silicon Photonics-based LPO, 800G 2xFR4 EML-based half retimed LRO or TRO, and 800G 2xFR4/2xDR4 EML-based fully retimed with I3C support.

Interop Demos at Booth #5745:

In addition to these demos, Ligent Inc. and Hisense will also participate in OIF interoperability demonstrations:

CEI-448G, 224G, and 112G: Multi-vendor demos of 224Gbps and 112Gbps CEI across various applications, including a live 448G demo for AI network scaling. Featured products include OSFP 1.6T 2xDR4+ Silicon Photonics half retimed LRO or TRO, and OSFP 1.6T 2xDR4+ Silicon Photonics fully retimed.

800ZR, 400ZR, and Multi-Span Optics: Showcasing advancements in pluggable coherent optics interoperability, featuring 800ZR and 400ZR applications, and multi-span connections like OpenZR+, 100ZR, and 800G OpenROADM (PCS). Featured products include the 800G QSFP-DD ZR.

CMIS: Demonstrating physical layer management interoperability across diverse network equipment and pluggable modules, highlighting the CMIS industry-standard management interface. Featured products include the 800G 2xSR4/2xDR4+/2xFR4 LPO.

Research Presentation:

Ligent will unveil an important research paper by Dr. Jianying Zhou and his team, titled "Performance Limitations and Optimizations of Linear Driver Optics for 200G/Lane and Beyond." This presentation, scheduled for March 31 at 10:30 AM in room 213-214, will explore the challenges and solutions for optimizing 1.6T LPO optics, paving the way for future AI and cloud applications.

"Our presence at OFC 2025 shows our new commitment to our vision to be a leading force in the optical connectivity space," said Dr. Jin Hong, CEO and President of Ligent. "We're here to lead, innovate, and showcase how our cutting-edge technologies support and empower our customers. At Ligent, our mission is clear: to align deeply with our customers and provide solutions that exceed expectations."

Media Contact

Media Relations, Ligent, 1 4083530623, [email protected], www.ligent.com

SOURCE Ligent