Ligent Pushes AI Optical Frontiers with Live Demos, OIF Interoperability, and Leading 400G/L Research

"AI infrastructure is advancing so quickly that it demands breakthroughs across the optical stack. At OFC, we're showcasing technologies that make the next leap possible—from 400G/L to next gen LPO. These are the building blocks that will power future hyperscale and AI networks." — Dr. Jin Hong, CEO Post this

At this year's event, Ligent will showcase:

800G Gearbox transceivers enabling seamless migration from current switching technology to next generation.

Next‑generation 1.6T Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO) designed for high‑efficiency, low‑power AI cluster deployments

Long Rech 1.6T Solutions to support AI GPU clusters continuously expanding across wider geographic areas.

400G‑per‑lane optical demonstration delivering the next performance leap for hyperscale and AI‑driven networks

And many demonstrations at OIF Booth #2017, showcasing true interoperability at 200G-per-lane for a robust and healthy eco-system

These demonstrations underscore Ligent's commitment to accelerating the industry's transition to higher‑speed, reliable AI connectivity.

Visit us at Booth: #1648 South Hall.

Introducing Ligent's 3.2T NPO Portfolio

Ligent is also debuting its 3.2T Near‑Package Optics (NPO) portfolio, supporting both silicon‑photonics (SiPho) and VCSEL‑based architectures. This new family is engineered to meet the diverse integration, power, and cost requirements of next‑generation switch and accelerator platforms.

Complementing the NPO lineup, Ligent will present a broad range of ELSFP external laser sources, offering customers multiple power classes, wavelengths, and redundancy options to support a wide variety of system designs.

Technical Presentation at OFC

Dr. Jianying Zhou from Ligent will deliver a technical talk titled:

"400G/lane for Linear‑drive Optics Applications"

Mar 19, 2026, 9:15 AM - Room 408A

Dr. Zhou will discuss the latest advancements enabling 400G-per-lane signaling for LDO architectures, including performance scaling, system design considerations, and deployment implications for AI and Cloud datacenters.

"AI infrastructure is advancing so quickly that it demands breakthroughs across the optical stack. At OFC, we're showcasing technologies that make the next leap possible—from 400G/L to next gen LPO. These are the building blocks that will power future hyperscale and AI networks." — Dr. Jin Hong, CEO of Ligent Technologies, Inc., and Ligent, Inc.

About Ligent

Ligent Technologies, Inc, and Ligent Inc, are a global leader in full‑stack optical communication and interconnect solutions, delivering essential products for AI‑driven networks. With strengths in both optical‑module and optical‑chip development and mass production, the company supports cloud, telecom, and network‑equipment providers across AI, cloud computing, FTTx, transport, and wireless applications.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Ligent, Inc, 1 4083530623, [email protected], www.ligent.com

SOURCE Ligent, Inc