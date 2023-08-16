Liger Partners Was Named on Inc. 5000 for a Second Year

"We're not a transactional business," says Eric Holtzclaw, founding partner and chief strategist. "We develop year-over-year relationships with our clients, getting them to their goals." Tweet this

What is the Inc. 5000 list?

Each year, Inc. (magazine) creates its annual Inc. 5000 list of the most successful companies in America. Specifically, the list celebrates the most prestigious companies in terms of ingenuity, resilience and growth. The list includes details on each company's industry, rate of growth, region and other criteria.

Each company receives a company profile page as well. On the Liger Partners page, Inc. distinguishes the company as a full-service marketing firm offering a wide range of services including brand identity, trade shows, SEO, podcasting, app development and more.

129% growth in three years

Inc. also highlights the firm's "129% 3-Year Growth" on the company's page. "We adjusted our business model and pivoted to a new client base in 2021," says Holtzclaw. "We've put the right structure in place to support our new clients, which has been key to our growth and success," says Holtzclaw.

Now, the firm is targeting an additional 100% growth by 2030. "What got us here today may not get us there in the future, so diversification of our client types and offerings is essential," he says. "So, we're putting services in place that make us more comprehensive, particularly in the B2B space."

Why being on the Inc. 5000 matters for Liger Partners

Following its Inc. 5000 2022 award, Liger Partners has continued to prioritize long-term relationships with its clients. "We're not a transactional business," says Holtzclaw. "We develop year-over-year relationships with our clients, getting them to their goals."

Liger Partners growth is due in part to its distinction as a marketing firm rather than an agency. "Companies rely on us for fundamental parts of their marketing stack instead of hiring a full-time person or team," says Holtzclaw. "We become advisors to our clients about what to do next, rather than do the same thing year after year."

As an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company in 2023, Liger Partners is acknowledging the success of their unique business strategy for a second year. "It's easy to start a business—it's really difficult to scale one," says Holtzclaw. "Exploring new ways we can service our clients more completely across the marketing spectrum—that's been our key to success."

Interested parties can access the complete results of the inc. 5000 including company profiles here.

Media Contact

Eric Holtzclaw, Liger Partners, (404) 832-5143, [email protected], https://ligerpartners.com/

